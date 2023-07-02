ENHYPEN and Pokemon unite in epic musical collab: 'One And Only' drops July 12th

ENHYPEN, the breakout K-Pop sensation, is set to join forces with Pokemon in an exciting collaboration known as the "Pokemon Music Collective." The partnership will see the release of a new single titled "One And Only," inspired by the iconic sounds of the Pokemon series. Fans can expect a teaser for the single to drop on July 5th on ENHYPEN's official YouTube channel, building anticipation for the highly anticipated release on July 12th.

For those unfamiliar with ENHYPEN, they are a talented boy band formed by BELIFT LAB. The group comprises seven members: JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. The name "ENHYPEN" represents the connection between the members as they discover and grow together. Since its debut in November 2020, ENHYPEN has swiftly risen to prominence in the global K-pop scene.

Their first mini-album, "BORDER: DAY ONE," achieved remarkable success with the biggest first-week sales for a single album among K-pop groups debuting in the same year. Within a short span of less than two years, ENHYPEN achieved the milestone of two "Million-Seller" albums, namely "DIMENSION: DILEMMA" and "MANIFESTO: DAY 1." These albums debuted on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart at No. 11 and 6, respectively.

In September 2022, ENHYPEN embarked on their first world tour, "MANIFESTO," captivating audiences across 12 cities with 22 electrifying shows. Their music, infused with authentic stories, resonates with viewers worldwide and has earned them appearances on global shows such as MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The collaboration between ENHYPEN and Pokemon marks an exciting fusion of two cultural phenomena. By infusing the sounds of the beloved Pokemon series into their music, ENHYPEN aims to create a unique and immersive experience for fans. The announcement has generated immense anticipation among followers of both ENHYPEN and Pokemon, eager to witness this unprecedented musical collaboration.

As the release date for "One And Only" approaches, fans can look forward to a dynamic blend of K-Pop and the magical world of Pokemon. Stay tuned for the teaser on July 5th and mark your calendars for July 12th when ENHYPEN unveils their highly anticipated single, sure to captivate audiences around the globe once again.

