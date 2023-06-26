Stray Kids reign as top-selling K-pop act in the US, surpassing industry giants

Stray Kids' domination of the music scene knows no bounds, extending their influence from South Korea to the US market. Their exceptional sales performance in the United States has secured their position as the top-selling K-pop act in terms of pure album sales this year, surpassing renowned groups like TXT, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, and ATEEZ. This incredible achievement is a testament to their global appeal and the unwavering devotion of their fans worldwide. Stray Kids became the Best selling K-Pop act by pure albums this year so far.(Twitter/@Stray_Kids)

Stray Kids has achieved an extraordinary milestone by selling a whopping 281,000 copies of their latest album, 5-STAR, in the United States within a mere two weeks. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the fact that the physical jewel cases of the album have not even been released yet.

The success story of 5-STAR began on its release day, Friday, June 2, when it made an explosive impact in South Korea. According to the renowned Hanteo chart, one of the country's main music charts, the album sold an astounding 2,392,666 copies in South Korea alone on that first day.

5-STAR became only the third album in history to surpass the two million mark in sales on its release day in South Korea. This puts Stray Kids in the esteemed company of K-pop powerhouses BTS and Seventeen, who also achieved this monumental feat with their respective albums.

Stray Kids' latest album has left a lasting impression, showcasing their undeniable impact on the music industry. Their remarkable sales accomplishments in South Korea and the United States serve as evidence of their ability to mesmerize audiences and shatter records. As they soar higher towards new horizons, it becomes increasingly evident that Stray Kids has firmly cemented their position as a dominant force within the realm of K-pop.

Enthusiastic fans eagerly await the future endeavors of this talented group, as they continuously push boundaries and establish new milestones in their pursuit of musical excellence. Stray Kids' remarkable success not only serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists but also underscores the tremendous impact of their artistry and the unwavering support of their dedicated fanbase.