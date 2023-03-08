From Jujutsu Kaisen to Demon Slayer: Exploring popular anime power systems

In the world of anime, power systems reign supreme. From the chakra of Naruto to the nen of Hunter x Hunter, these systems are the lifeblood of the anime worlds we love. They provide a framework for characters to explore their abilities and for viewers to immerse themselves in the action.

Power systems in anime are often intricately woven into the lore and mythology of the world. They can be based on anything from elemental magic to spiritual energy, and each one has its own unique rules and limitations. These systems are often used to differentiate between characters and their abilities, creating a sense of hierarchy and allowing for epic battles between powerful foes.

But power systems in anime aren't just about flashy fights and impressive abilities. They can also be used to explore deeper themes and ideas. For example, the chakra system in Naruto is closely tied to the concept of balance, with characters needing to learn how to use their powers responsibly in order to maintain equilibrium in the world. Similarly, the nen system in Hunter x Hunter is linked to personal growth and self-discovery, with characters needing to understand their own motivations and desires in order to harness their full potential.

One of the most interesting things about power systems in anime is how they can evolve over time. As characters learn new techniques and abilities, the power system itself can change, expanding and adapting to fit the needs of the story. This can lead to exciting moments of discovery and growth, as characters push the limits of what they thought was possible. Here are some of the popular power systems of ongoing anime:

Jujutsu Kaisen - Jujutsu

One of the unique aspects of the power system in Jujutsu Kaisen is the concept of domains. (MAPPA)

Kaisen is a recent anime that has taken the anime community by storm. Its unique and refreshing power system is one of the many reasons why it has become so popular. The power system in Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around the use of cursed energy, which is a type of energy that is created from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and hatred. The cursed energy is then used to perform jujutsu techniques, which are special abilities that allow the user to manipulate the cursed energy.

One of the unique aspects of the power system in Jujutsu Kaisen is the concept of domains. A domain is an area where a jujutsu user has complete control over the cursed energy, and they can use it to manipulate the environment and their opponents. Domains are incredibly powerful, and only the strongest jujutsu users are capable of creating them.

Another interesting aspect of the power system in Jujutsu Kaisen is the concept of cursed techniques. Cursed techniques are special jujutsu techniques that are unique to a particular user. Each cursed technique is different, and they are often tied to the user’s personality and history. This adds an extra layer of depth to the power system, as it allows for more character development and exploration.

Demon Slayer - Breathing Techniques

One of the unique aspects of the power system in Demon Slayer is the concept of demon blood. (Ufotable)

Demon Slayer is another recent anime that has become incredibly popular, and its power system is centred around the use of breathing techniques. Breathing techniques are a set of techniques that allow a demon slayer to enhance their physical abilities and use special attacks. Each breathing technique is based on a different type of breathing, and they are often named after animals.

One of the unique aspects of the power system in Demon Slayer is the concept of demon blood. Demon blood is a powerful substance that can enhance a demon slayer’s abilities, but it comes with a cost. If a demon slayer uses too much demon blood, they will begin to transform into a demon themselves.

Another interesting aspect of the power system in Demon Slayer is the concept of demon arts. Demon arts are special abilities that are unique to demons, and they are often incredibly powerful. The demon arts are based on a demon’s individual characteristics, and they can range from manipulating fire to using blood as a weapon.

Chainsaw Man - Devil Hunting

One of the unique aspects of the power system in Chainsaw Man is the concept of devil contracts. (Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man is a unique anime that has gained a cult following due to its irreverent tone and over-the-top violence. The power system in Chainsaw Man revolves around the concept of devil hunting. Devil hunting is a profession in the world of Chainsaw Man, and it involves hunting down devils and killing them.

One of the unique aspects of the power system in Chainsaw Man is the concept of devil contracts. Devil contracts are agreements that a devil hunter can make with a devil, which allows them to use the devil’s powers in exchange for a favour. Devil contracts can range from minor favours to life-changing requests, and they are often used as a last resort by devil hunters.

Another interesting aspect of the power system in Chainsaw Man is the concept of devil fusion. Devil fusion is a technique that allows a devil hunter to merge with a devil, which enhances their physical abilities and gives them access to the devil’s powers.

Attack On Titan - Titan Shifting

One of the unique aspects of the power system in Attack On Titan is the concept of the Founding Titan. (MAPPA)

Attack On Titan is a popular anime that takes place in a world where humanity is under threat from giant humanoid creatures called Titans. The power system in Attack On Titan revolves around the concept of Titan shifting. Titan shifting is a rare ability that allows certain individuals to transform into Titans.

One of the unique aspects of the power system in Attack On Titan is the concept of the Founding Titan. The Founding Titan is the original Titan, and it has the power to control all other Titans. The Founding Titan is passed down through the royal bloodline, and it is one of the most powerful abilities in the series.

Another interesting aspect of the power system in Attack On Titan is the concept of the Nine Titans. The Nine Titans are nine different Titans that possess unique abilities, such as the Armored Titan, the Colossal Titan, and the Beast Titan. Each of the Nine Titans has its own strengths and weaknesses, and they are often used in battle by the various factions in the series.

Dragon Ball: Ki and the Power of the Saiyans

One of the most iconic aspects of Dragon Ball's power system is the power of the Saiyans. (Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball is a classic anime that has been entertaining audiences for decades. At the heart of Dragon Ball's power system is Ki, a life force energy that characters can harness and use to perform incredible feats. Ki can be used to enhance physical abilities, create energy attacks, and even fly. However, Ki is not unlimited, and characters must learn to manage their energy levels to avoid exhaustion.

One of the most iconic aspects of Dragon Ball's power system is the power of the Saiyans. Saiyans are a warrior race from the planet Vegeta, and they possess immense physical strength and the ability to transform into powerful Super Saiyan forms. The power of the Saiyans is tied to their emotions, and they can become stronger by experiencing intense emotions such as anger or sadness. This adds an interesting dynamic to the series, as characters must learn to control their emotions to avoid becoming a liability.

Another interesting aspect of Dragon Ball's power system is the use of fusion. Characters can combine their bodies and powers to create a single, stronger entity. However, fusion has its limitations, and characters must be compatible to successfully fuse. Overall, Dragon Ball's power system is a fun and exciting addition to the series, adding an extra layer of depth to the characters and their abilities.

My Hero Academia: Quirks and the Hero Society

One of the most interesting aspects of My Hero Academia's power system is the Hero Society. (Bones)

My Hero Academia is a newer anime that has gained a massive following in recent years. At the core of My Hero Academia's power system are Quirks, unique abilities that characters possess. Quirks can range from super strength and agility to more unique abilities such as the power to control objects with one's mind. Quirks are not limited to the heroes, however, as villains also possess Quirks, making for intense battles between the two sides.

One of the most interesting aspects of My Hero Academia's power system is the Hero Society. In this society, heroes with powerful Quirks are admired and revered, while those without Quirks are seen as lesser. This creates an interesting dynamic where characters must learn to navigate the social hierarchy while also honing their abilities to become the best heroes they can be.

Another unique aspect of My Hero Academia's power system is the concept of Quirk singularity. This occurs when a character's Quirk becomes too powerful, leading to physical mutations and possibly even death. This adds an element of danger to the use of Quirks, as characters must learn to control their abilities to avoid becoming a danger to themselves and others.

One Piece: Devil Fruits and the Grand Line

The power system in this One Piece is centred around Devil Fruits, mysterious fruits that grant the consumer unique abilities. (Toei Animation)

One Piece is a long-running anime that has been entertaining audiences since 1999. The power system in this anime is centred around Devil Fruits, mysterious fruits that grant the consumer unique abilities. These abilities can range from the power to control fire to the ability to transform one's body into rubber. Devil Fruits are highly sought after in the world of One Piece, leading to intense battles between pirates and other factions.

Another unique aspect of One Piece's power system is the Grand Line. The Grand Line is a dangerous stretch of ocean that is full of powerful pirates and creatures. It is also where many Devil Fruits can be found, making it a popular destination for those seeking to increase their power. However, the Grand Line is also a treacherous place where many have perished, making it a difficult challenge for even the most powerful characters.

One of the most interesting aspects of One Piece's power system is the concept of Haki. Haki is a form of spiritual energy that allows characters to sense and control the willpower of others. There are three types of Haki: Observation Haki, which allows the user to sense the presence of others and predict their movements; Armament Haki, which allows the user to coat their body or weapons in a powerful armour; and Conqueror's Haki, which allows the user to overpower the will of others. This adds an interesting layer of depth to the power system in One Piece, as characters must learn to harness their Haki abilities in addition to their Devil Fruit powers.