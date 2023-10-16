Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2 - Release date and time, where to watch

Get ready, anime aficionados! The highly anticipated Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2 is set to grace screens with its divine presence, promising an exhilarating continuation of the captivating tale that left fans eagerly waiting for more. Highly anticipated Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2 is set to premiere on October 19th.(X/uni_nanus)

Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2 release date and time

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2 Episode 1, and the good news is that the wait is nearly over. The episode is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 19th, at approximately 12:30 AM JST. This exciting instalment will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and BiliBili.

What to expect from Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2?

The upcoming season delves deeper into the enchanting world of Prince Xie Lian, the thrice-ascended martial god who, despite his demotion to a scrap god, embarks on thrilling adventures. In this season, Xie Lian, accompanied by the affable Shi Qingxuan and the impulsive Lang Qianqiu, is sent on a covert mission to Ghost City by Jun Wu. Their quest? To unravel the mysterious disappearance of a heavenly official. However, their path is strewn with challenges, especially with Ghost King Hua Cheng ruling Ghost City.

What is the Heaven Official’s Blessing about?

For those unfamiliar with this magnificent series, Heaven Official’s Blessing, also known as Tiān Guān Cì Fú, is based on Mo Xiang Tong Xiu's best-selling Xianxia novel. The story revolves around Xie Lian's journey to godhood and his intricate connection with the mysterious Ghost King, Hua Cheng. The first season, which aired in 2020, garnered immense popularity, captivating audiences with its compelling narrative and compelling characters.

Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2 official trailer:

The official trailer for Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2 was unveiled at the Aniplex Online Fest 2023, providing fans with a tantalizing glimpse into the adventures that await. In this season, viewers can anticipate Xie Lian's return to heaven, encounters with the enigmatic Heavenly Emperor Jun Wu, and his exploration of Ghost City, where he meets the formidable Ghost King.

Where to watch Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2?

Crunchyroll has confirmed that the English-subtitled version of Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2 will premiere in October 2023. The series is set to have 12 episodes, released weekly, continuing the story arc that left fans on the edge of their seats.

So mark your calendars, anime enthusiasts, as October promises to be a month of divine revelations and thrilling adventures with the much-awaited Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 2!

