Heavenly Delusion's opening and ending songs out now: Rock & pop legends unite!

Heavenly Delusion has been one of the most highly anticipated anime releases of Spring 2023, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the chance to experience the series for themselves. Now that it has premiered, viewers are excited to delve deeper into the story, characters, and music that make this anime stand out among the season's new releases.

Rock and pop: Heavenly Delusion's opening and ending sequences now online

The opening and ending sequences for Heavenly Delusion have been a topic of discussion among fans, and they are now available for all to enjoy online. (Production I.G)

The opening and ending sequences for Heavenly Delusion have been a topic of discussion among fans, and they are now available for all to enjoy online. Japanese rock band BiSH performs the opening, "Innocent Arrogance," while the ending features the talented Japanese pop group ASOBI performing "Dare mo Kare mo Doko mo Nani mo Shiranai." Both sequences capture the essence of the series and showcase the exceptional talent of the musicians involved.

Surviving in a bleak world: Heavenly Delusion's unique storyline

Heavenly Delusion is based on the manga by Masakazu Ishiguro and follows the journey of Kiruko, who accepts a dying woman's wish to take a boy named Maru to a place called Heaven. Set in the year 2024, the series takes place in a world where grotesque monsters roam among the ruins of Japan, and survivors must do what they can to survive. Despite the bleak setting, Kiruko remains determined to fulfil her promise to the dying woman and take Maru to Heaven.

The anime adaptation is directed by Hirotaka Mori, known for his work as the assistant director of Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale. The series features stunning character designs by Utsushita and an impressive soundtrack composed by Kensuke Ushio, known for his work on Chainsaw Man. Makoto Fukami, the writer behind Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka, is responsible for the series composition. (Also Read: Heavenly Delusion Episode 2 shocks with unexpected confessions & plot twists!)

Delayed but not forgotten: US fans can now watch Heavenly Delusion on Hulu

Although the series is already available for streaming on Disney+ globally, fans in the US had to endure a slight delay before it finally premiered on Hulu earlier this week. However, good news awaits them as the English dub for the series will soon be released on both streaming services. Although the cast has yet to be announced, fans can look forward to experiencing the story in a different language.

Heavenly Delusion is undoubtedly one of the most exciting new anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and it promises to captivate viewers with its unique and intriguing storyline, stunning visuals, and incredible music.