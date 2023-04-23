Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku Daimakyo) Episode 4 keeps viewers hooked with shocking revelations

This article contains Heavenly Delusion Episode 4 spoilers.

Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku Daimakyo) continues to astound its viewers with its intriguing plot twists and unique character development. Episode 4, titled ‘Kuku’, delves deeper into the mysterious world of the show, revealing more secrets and answering some of the questions that have been nagging at viewers since the beginning of the series.

The episode starts with Kiruko and Maru fighting off a fish-like man-eater, which they ultimately defeat with. Meanwhile, Kuku takes Tokio to see faceless man-eater babies in the incubator, which sets off an alarm, but they manage to evade capture. The seniors at the school are unable to find the cause of the alarm, and it is also revealed that both of them are invisible to CCTV cameras.

The creepy revelation of the school's director and a robot named Mina

As the episode progresses, we get a glimpse into the school's director's relationship with a robot named Mina. The school is revealed to be a part of Mina's body, which is a creepy and bizarre revelation. Mimihime denies texting Shiro, who received a picture from her, raising further questions about the school's inhabitants.

Intimacy, sexuality, and a warning from Tarao in Episode 4 of Heavenly Delusion

Tokio explores the concepts of intimacy and sexuality, while Tarao's condition deteriorates rapidly, he warns Tokio to leave the school before it's too late. This episode manages to answer questions while simultaneously raising new ones, making it all the more intriguing.

Pacing and revelations done right in Episode 4 of Heavenly Delusion

The pacing of the episode is commendable, with the story flowing seamlessly, and the revelations happening at the right moments. The show's unique approach to explaining things as they go, instead of holding onto information until the end, is a breath of fresh air.

The episode leaves viewers wondering about the connection between the man-eaters and Kona's drawings. It also raises the question of who or what Mina is and what her ultimate goal is. The episode's ending indicates that Mina may have saved Kuku and Tokio from being caught, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next episode.

One of the standout moments of the episode is the insinuation that the school is responsible for creating man-eaters. The scientists inside the facility are playing a mysterious game, and Tarao's warning to Tokio adds an additional layer of suspense.

Episode 4 of Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku Daimakyo) is a fantastic addition to the season, answering some questions while raising new ones, and keeping viewers hooked and intrigued. The show's pacing and unique approach to storytelling makes it stand out among other anime shows, and it is a must-watch for fans of the genre. With each episode, the show's world expands, and the mysteries deepen, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating what comes next.

