Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 220 releases today - Release time, what to expect, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen aficionados, brace yourselves for an exhilarating experience because the manga series is making a comeback with Chapter 222. After a hiatus of two weeks, readers have been eagerly waiting for the continuation of the plot. The previous chapter left us hanging on a cliff, and in Chapter 222, readers can anticipate an electrifying follow-up.

Chapter 222 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series is slated to drop on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha's Shonen Jump issue 24. For international fans, digital access to the chapter will be available on Viz and other online platforms affiliated with Shueisha.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 exact release time:

Date Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST May 14, 2023 12:00 AM (May 15) 10:00 AM 7:00 AM 3:00 PM 4:00 PM 8:30 PM

What can readers expect in Chapter 222?

Well, to begin with, Gojo's unsealing was a highly anticipated event in the manga, and fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time. However, Gojo's reaction to Megumi's possession may not be as straightforward as it appears. In the previous chapter, he seemed to be indifferent, but it might just be a façade. Readers may finally get to witness Gojo's true emotions in Chapter 222.

Furthermore, Gojo might rejoin his allies, including Yuji and Yuta, to devise a plan to exorcise Sukuna and rescue Megumi, who is in grave danger. With the stakes being so high, fans are expecting some intense strategizing from the group, and the chapter might pave the way for the final arc of the manga.

But hold on, that's not all. In addition, Gojo may uncover the present situation of the Jujutsu Society and the world, which includes the tragic loss of his former comrades Nanami and Yaga. This newfound knowledge, combined with Megumi's possession, could push Gojo to his limits and make his behavior even more unpredictable.

Moreover, Chapter 222 might also shed light on Megumi's perspective, as his mentor's return could significantly impact his outlook on the current situation. Furthermore, the recent discovery of Sukuna's old body by Tengen and Kenjaku might play a crucial role in Megumi's and Gojo's strategy to defeat Sukuna.

Fans are keeping their expectations sky-high for Chapter 222 and for good reason. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga series has been unpredictable, exhilarating, and packed with surprises. As the story approaches its conclusion, readers are anticipating nothing less than brilliance.

So, mark your calendars for May 15, 2023, and prepare for an enthralling adventure with Chapter 222. The story is far from over, and there's still so much to anticipate.

