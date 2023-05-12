Will Jujutsu Kaisen's beloved Straw-Doll sorcerer make a comeback in the Final Battle?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga fans around the globe have been eagerly anticipating the final showdown of the series. Potential return of fan-favourite character Nobara Kugisaki. (Image Credit: MAPPA)

Chapter 221 sees Satoru Gojo finally released from the Prison Realm, setting the stage for what promises to be an epic and flashy battle. However, before the two sides face-off, there are several loose ends and plotholes to tie up, and the fate of several characters hangs in the balance.

One of these Jujutsu characters is Nobara Kugisaki, who was last seen during the Shibuya Incident arc. The Straw-Doll technique sorcerer was fatally injured by Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration, leaving her fate unknown. The last thing she conveyed to Yuji Itadori before collapsing was to tell everyone that “It wasn't so bad.”

Nobara put up a fierce fight against Mahito, using a combination of physical attacks, diversion tactics, and her Hairpin technique to immobilize the curse. She then attacked him with Resonance, affecting his soul.

Mahito quickly realized that Nobara would be a tricky opponent to deal with and lured her into the subway station where his real body was still locked in combat with Yuji. The clone switched places with the main body, managing to land a hit on Nobara's face with Idle Transfiguration, causing half of her face to explode.

Nobara's last appearance in the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga. (Image Credit: Gege Akutami)

Luckily, Todo arrived just in time with Arata Nitta, who treated Nobara's injuries but stated that her chances of survival were very low.

Later, Megumi and Yuji's conversation in the Itadori Extermination arc of Jujutsu Kaisen led Sukuna's vessel to believe that Arata had failed to save their classmate.

In Chapter 210, Yuji got into a confrontation with Angel, who objected to the help of soldiers sent to abduct Japanese sorcerers. Yuji expressed his mistrust and fear that Hana, who joined them, would replace Nobara in their group. However, Megumi dismissed this notion, stating that Hana would not take Nobara's place in the story.

Mangaka Gege Akutami has a history of reintroducing characters later on in the story. For instance, Choso vowed to rescue his Death Painting womb siblings during the Perfect Preparation arc, and they were mentioned again in Chapter 220. Similarly, Akutami has never explicitly confirmed Nobara's death.

During a conversation in the Itadori Extermination arc, Megumi remained silent and despondent when Yuji asked if Nobara had survived, neither confirming nor denying anything.

All these clues have led fans to believe that Nobara might still return to the story, possibly within the month leading up to the battle against Kenjaku on December 24, 2018. Jujutsu Kaisen readers eagerly await the outcome and potential return of the beloved character.

ALSO READ| Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 delayed: Is there a major plot twist in works? JJK222 release date, and everything we know

As the final battle approaches, fans are hoping that the mangaka will tie up the loose ends and plot holes of Jujutsu Kaisen and confirm the fate of characters such as Nobara.