Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 shocks fans as Gojo meets his end in battle against Sukuna

The latest chapter of the hit manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen, has sent shockwaves through its dedicated fanbase as it unveils a stunning turn of events. In chapter 236, Gojo Satoru, the formidable and beloved character known for his god-like powers, meets his end in a heart-wrenching battle against the King of Curses, Sukuna.

JJK236 - Beloved character Gojo Satoru meets his end in the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen.(MAPPA)

The chapter kicks off with a flashback, where Gojo engages in a conversation with Geto, a casual exchange that takes an unexpected turn. Gojo expresses a grim sentiment, stating that when people die, they are ultimately alone. This unsettling notion lingers, leaving readers to ponder its significance.

Geto, with a nonchalant demeanour, responds with a simple "Who cares?" This interaction sparks Gojo's reminiscence about his intense battle with Sukuna, a fight that had fans on the edge of their seats. Gojo admits that Sukuna's power was unparalleled, and even without the aid of Megumi's cursed techniques, Sukuna might have emerged victorious. This shocking revelation challenges the very core of Gojo's identity as an unrivalled sorcerer.

Gojo shares the depth of his commitment to the battle, emphasizing that he poured every ounce of his strength, talent, and techniques into the fight. He relished the encounter with Sukuna and longed for his efforts to reach the King of Curses. In a surprising twist of empathy, Gojo expresses regret that he couldn't bring out the best in Sukuna, showing a side of him rarely seen before.

Nanami, a fellow sorcerer, enters the conversation, shedding light on Gojo's philosophy towards Jujutsu. Gojo, in Nanami's eyes, was someone who used sorcery for personal satisfaction rather than as a means of protection. The chapter delves into the complexity of Gojo's character, revealing his satisfaction in being defeated by a stronger opponent and the respect he holds for Sukuna.

As Gojo's final moments approach, he shares a poignant moment with his acquaintances, expressing gratitude for their presence. The emotional resonance of this farewell adds depth to the storyline, connecting readers with the characters on a profound level.

The chapter then transitions back to the present, unveiling a heart-wrenching scene that confirms Gojo Satoru's demise. Sukuna stands before Gojo's lifeless body, severed and defeated, and pays his respects to the fallen sorcerer. This unexpected outcome leaves fans in disbelief, mourning the loss of one of the manga's central figures.

In the wake of Gojo's death, a new character, Thunder God Hajime Kashimo, arrives on the battlefield, ready to confront Sukuna. The narrative takes an intriguing turn, setting the stage for what promises to be a riveting continuation of the story.

The shocking events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 have left fans reeling, eagerly anticipating the next chapter to unravel the mysteries and consequences of Gojo Satoru's ultimate sacrifice. As the series progresses without breaks, readers will undoubtedly be glued to their seats, awaiting the evolution of this gripping narrative.

For English-speaking fans, Jujutsu Kaisen is readily available through Viz Media and Suiesha's partnership, accessible on the Mangaplus App and Viz Media's website. Stay tuned for chapter 237 on October 2, 2023, as the story of Jujutsu Kaisen continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

