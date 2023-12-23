Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has taken fans on a thrilling journey, and as we stand on the brink of the finale, the excitement is palpable. The series has masterfully adapted the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" and "Shibuya Incident" arcs from the manga, giving us intense battles, shocking revelations, and a rollercoaster of emotions. Now, let's delve into the details of the upcoming Episode 23, covering the release date, what to expect, and more. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 release date and other details.(MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 release date and time:

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 is scheduled for release on December 28, 2023. For viewers around the world, mark your calendars for the following release times:

10:00 A.M. PT (Pacific Time)

01:00 P.M. ET (Eastern Time)

06:00 P.M. BST (British Summer Time)

07:00 P.M. CET (Central European Time)

11:56 P.M. JST (Japan Standard Time)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 recap:

In the previous episode, "Metamorphosis, Part 2," the formidable Mahito met his demise, and Pseudo-Geto's sinister plans were laid bare. Choso's revelation about his and Yuji's shared parentage added emotional depth, leading to an intense battle that left viewers on the edge of their seats. The episode set the stage for a chilling turn of events as Shibuya faced destruction.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23:

As we approach the grand finale, Episode 23, titled "Shibuya Incident: Closing the Gate," promises a climactic conclusion to Pseudo-Geto's battle. Anticipate the introduction of new characters from the Zen'in clan and a return from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. The episode is expected to cover chapters 136 – 138, setting the scene for the Itadori Execution mini-arc.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23:

Don't miss out on the action; catch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 on Crunchyroll. For Japanese viewers, it airs on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST. Keep in mind that delays may occur, so patience is key.

As we bid farewell to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, the anime has solidified its place as one of the best releases of 2023. Brace yourselves for the grand finale, and let's see how this season concludes its captivating narrative.