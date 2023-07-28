Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 spoilers: Fans left haunted by Gojo Satoru's ego birth

Throughout Heaven and Earth, I alone am the honored one.~ Gojo Satoru

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 left fans haunted by Gojo Satoru's ego birth(MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 premiered today and it was mind-blowing. Right from the start, the episode promised to be compelling. It opened with the scene of Riko Amanai’s death from a different visual perspective. The camera following Riko’s body as it collapsed from the impact of the bullet perfectly highlighted the brutality of the scene.

Following the Star Plasma Vessel’s death, Fushiguro Toji and Geto Suguru engaged in a visually stunning battle. Along with the animation, the interaction between the two and the further world-building captivated the viewers.

But the highlight of the episode was Toji’s final battle with Gojo Satoru. Previously, Toji had managed to catch Gojo off-guard and plunged his sword into the young sorcerer’s neck. He also stabbed Gojo multiple times and did his best to ensure that the “strongest sorcerer” was truly dead. However, throughout heaven and Earth, Gojo alone is the honored one.

Toji’s attack was merely a stepping stone for Gojo. On the brink of death, he finally managed to master another technique that he had been struggling with. And now, Gojo returned to finish Fushiguro Toji.

Following his trauma, Gojo seemed to be in a manic state. With his eyes wide-blown, staggering gait, and haunting words, the reborn Gojo Satoru sent chills down the audience’s spines. The subsequent battle ended with Gojo revealing his newly-mastered technique, Hollow Purple. The result was the death of the beloved Fushiguro Toji. His gruesome death was followed by his evocative last words as he told Gojo about his son, Fushiguro Megumi.

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode covered pivotal plot points and MAPPA made sure to do it justice. The episode was beautifully animated. MAPPA somehow managed to show both the startling blue of Gojo’s eyes along with his empty, dissociated gaze. They even provided fan service while animating Fushiguro Toji.

After this phenomenal addition to the season, there’s no doubt that fans are desperate for the next episode.

Check out their reactions here!