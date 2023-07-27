Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4: Exact Release Date & Time, where to watch

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is one of the biggest anime shows of the summer in 2023. Both the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime have reached an exciting point, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter and episode. We won't spoil anything from the manga, but in the anime, we're all anxiously hoping for Gojo's survival after the intense events of the previous episode. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 will be release Today on July 27. Find the release Date,times and streaming guide!

The series also had a shocking and emotional moment with Riko Amanai's unexpected death. It's heartbreaking to see such lively characters meet such a fate. And now, the upcoming episode promises an intense battle between Geto and Toji that we can't wait to watch!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Episode 4 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be premiered on Thursday, July 27th at 2 AM JST. Here's is the Exact release time in your time zone.

Date Jujutsu Kaise Season 2 Episode 4 Release schedule JST ET CT PT GMT IST Juy, 27 2023 2:00 AM 1:00 PM 7:00 PM 10: 00 AM 5:00 PM 10: 30 PM

Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 4?

In Japan, you can watch it on MBS and TBS, and for fans around the world, the exclusive platform to enjoy it is Crunchyroll. The first season is also currently available to stream on Funimation.

What Happened Previously On Jujutsu Kaisen?

In the story, Geto helps Gojo protect Riko, but unfortunately, Misato Kuroi gets kidnapped. They make a plan, and Gojo insists on saving Kuroi first. They manage to rescue her successfully, and Geto sends backup to guard Naha Airport with Kento Nanami and Yu Haibara on the task.

Afterward, they take Riko on a special outing to the beach, sightseeing, and the aquarium, ensuring she has a memorable last day of her life.

The next day, as they accompany Riko to the Tomb of the Star Corridor, Toji Fushiguro suddenly attacks Gojo, surprising everyone. Geto summons a huge Curse to fight Toji, but Toji escapes effortlessly. Toji proves to be incredibly fast and strong, overpowering Gojo, who struggles to keep up with him.

During the intense battle, Gojo's Infinity ability stops some of Toji's attacks, but Toji finds other ways to hurt him, landing a deadly blow with the Inverted Spear of Heaven. Despite Gojo's efforts to fight back, Toji wounds him severely multiple times, leaving him on the brink of death.

Also Read| Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230: Release Date, Time and Major spoilers revealed

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Episode 4 delayed, Exact release times and streaming guide here

Meanwhile, Geto escorts Riko to the Tombs of the Star and asks her one last time if she truly wants to merge with Tengen. Riko chooses to live with others, but tragically, Toji shoots and kills her. Toji then faces Geto, boasting about having killed Satoru Gojo. Toward the end of the episode, Geto summons two powerful Cursed Spirits to confront Toji.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON