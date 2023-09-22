Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Gojo faces a 'Cursed' reunion with Geto

The highly anticipated second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is delivering on its promises, and fans are in for an emotional rollercoaster. The Shibuya Incident Arc is taking centre stage, and the recent episode has left fans sobbing as it unfolds the long-awaited reunion between Gojo Satoru and Geto.

Gojo vs. Mahito:

Shibuya Incident Arc is hailed as one of the best, and it's easy to see why. With Gojo soon to be imprisoned, Yuji faces significant responsibilities.(MAPPA)

This week, fans were treated to a gripping battle as Gojo Satoru faced off against the formidable Mahito and a horde of top-tier curses. With his Six Eyes technique pushed to its limits, Gojo demonstrated his unmatched strength. However, just when victory seemed within grasp, Geto made a shocking appearance that left Gojo stunned.

A face from the past:

Geto's return from the dead was nothing short of astounding. In Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Gojo had seemingly killed Geto in a confrontation. But here, Geto reappeared, albeit not entirely as himself. The anime confirmed the presence of an entity named Kenjaku, who had taken control of Geto's body. This revelation caught Gojo off guard, allowing Geto's trap to ensnare him.

The unveiling of Kenjaku:

The anime has been dropping hints about this mastermind's strategy, and it's clear that Geto is no longer the one pulling the strings. Kenjaku, a brainy curse, has infiltrated Geto's corpse and seized control. With Gojo incapacitated, there's no one left to keep Geto and his army of curses in check.

Geto's true identity:

While Geto did die in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the enigma surrounding him continues. Gojo discerns that the being before him is an impostor piloting Geto's body. Opening his skull, Geto reveals his cursed power to swap bodies and wield the host's abilities. The true nature of Geto's plans and the identity of the puppeteer remain shrouded in mystery.

What lies ahead:

This arc is hailed as one of Jujutsu Kaisen's best, and it's easy to see why. With Gojo soon to be imprisoned within the "Prison Realm," Yuji and his companions face significant responsibilities as they navigate the ongoing Shibuya Incident Arc.

If you're not up to date with Jujutsu Kaisen, you can catch the anime on Crunchyroll. For manga enthusiasts, Gege Akutami's gripping series can be found on the Shonen Jump app. The Shibuya Incident Arc is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats as the mysteries of Geto, Kenjaku, and the Jujutsu world continue to unravel.