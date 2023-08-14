Home / Entertainment / Anime / Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's new music video dives into Gojo and Geto's Bond

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Aug 14, 2023 10:25 PM IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 evokes emotions as a music video captures Gojo and Geto's friendship's rise and fall, setting the stage for conflicts.

As Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 unfolds, fans were taken on an emotional rollercoaster with the depiction of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs. These episodes delved into the complex relationship between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, leaving viewers teary-eyed.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 evokes emotions as a music video captures Gojo and Geto's friendship's rise and fall, setting the stage for conflicts.(MAPPA)
In a new music video that's making waves, Co Shu Nie's "give it back" sets the tone as it accompanies a poignant montage of Gojo and Geto's journey. The video, released by Shueisha, perfectly encapsulates the heart-wrenching moments from the manga.

The bittersweet fall of the friendship between Gojo and Geto

The first episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 revisited Gojo and Geto's time at Jujutsu Tech, revealing the origins of their friendship and its eventual unraveling. Fans witnessed the events that led to the heartbreaking divide between the two characters, setting the stage for future conflicts.

A music video that strikes a chord

The music video captures the essence of their relationship, underscoring the emotional depth of their story. It offers a glimpse into the raw emotions and choices that shaped Gojo and Geto into the characters fans have come to know and love.

Also Read | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 6- Release date and time, what to expect, where to stream

Catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

For those looking to catch up on the latest season, Crunchyroll offers streaming options for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, along with the first season and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. The upcoming episodes promise to explore the "Gojo's Past" arc, offering more insight into the characters' backgrounds and motivations.

The synopsis teases a compelling narrative, with Gojo and Geto embarking on a mission assigned by Tengen, a prominent figure in the jujutsu community. Their journey takes unexpected turns, intertwining with the fate of Amanai Riko, the "Star Plasma Vessel." As an enigmatic assassin named Fushiguro enters the scene, the pasts of Gojo and Geto come to light, unveiling their paths toward becoming the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most malevolent curse user.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
