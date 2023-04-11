Makoto Shinkai to visit India for Suzume premiere - Here's how to meet him!

Get ready India, because the highly anticipated anime film Suzume no Tojimari is finally coming to your theatres! But that's not all - director Makoto Shinkai himself will be attending the Indian premiere of the film in Mumbai, giving fans the chance to meet and interact with the mastermind behind this captivating story. Here's everything you need to know about his upcoming visit to India and the highly anticipated release of the anime film.

When is Makoto Shinkai coming to India?

PVR Pictures recently announced on their Instagram account that Shinkai himself will be attending the Indian premiere of the film, which is being hosted in collaboration with CoMix Wave Films and the Japanese Film Festival India (JFF). The premiere will be held in PVR City Mall in Andheri, Mumbai on April 20, with the film opening in theatres the next day. Fans who attend the premiere will have the chance to participate in a Q&A session with Shinkai and learn more about the making of the film. (Also Read: Suzume soars: Makoto Shinkai's latest film breaks box office records worldwide.

What is the release date of Suzume no Tojimari in India?

Suzume no Tojimari, the latest anime film from director Makoto Shinkai is set to open in Indian theatres on April 21st, and fans are in for a treat. The film will be shown in theatres in both Japanese with English subtitles and Hindi dub, giving fans the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the story.

The film has already been a massive success in Japan, selling 1.33 million tickets and earning 1.88 billion yen (about US$13.49 million) in its first three days. It even surpassed the opening weekend numbers of Shinkai's previous films, Your Name and Weathering With You. (Also Read: Makoto Shinkai’s latest anime film 'Suzume' reflects on perpetual danger and finding joy in a world of uncertainty.

What is the story of Suzume no Tojimari?

Suzume no Tojimari tells the story of Suzume Iwato, a young girl who is tasked with closing the doors of a magical world that has suddenly appeared in her hometown. She is joined on her journey by Sōta Munakata, a young man who wants to become the "Door-Closing Master." The film features the voices of Nanoka Hara and Hokuto Matsumura in the lead roles.

Shinkai's visit to India for the premiere of Suzume is especially exciting for anime enthusiasts. The director's visit provides fans with the opportunity to engage with him and attend exclusive film screenings. While it is uncertain if the director will embark on a comprehensive tour of India, fans are hoping that he will make appearances in other cities as well.

