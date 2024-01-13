Meiji Gekken: 1874 Episode 1 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

Get ready for a journey back to the heart of historical Japan with Meiji Gekken: 1874. This Crunchyroll Original promises a gripping tale set against the backdrop of societal upheaval, swords clashing, and destinies intertwined. Meiji Gekken: 1874 anime blends history, action, and intrigue in upcoming episode 1. (X)

Meiji Gekken: 1874 episode 1 release date and time

Meiji Gekken: 1874 is set to make its debut on January 14, 2024, at 11 pm JST. For global fans, this translates to:

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 6:00 am

Central Standard Time (CT): 8:00 am

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 9:00 am

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm

Where to watch Meiji Gekken: 1874

Crunchyroll, your gateway to anime adventures, exclusively hosts Meiji Gekken: 1874. As a Crunchyroll Original, the series unfolds its captivating narrative on the platform. So, make sure to have your subscription ready for an immersive experience.

What to expect Meiji Gekken: 1874 episode 1

As the series kicks off, anticipate a journey through a pivotal period in Japanese history. The clash between the old and the new, embodied by swordsmen facing modern armies, sets the tone for an action-packed narrative. Meiji Gekken: 1874 promises a tale of passion, loyalty, and the cost of progress.

What is Meiji Gekken: 1874 about

Set in 1874, Meiji Gekken: 1874 explores the aftermath of the Meiji Era's commencement. Shizuma Orikasa, a former samurai turned rickshaw puller, embarks on a quest to find his missing fiancée, Sumie Kanomata. Meanwhile, Kyōshirō Shuragami, a skilled swordsman entwined with the Moriya yakuza clan, sets his own plans into motion. The stage is set for a fateful encounter between Shizuma and Kyōshirō against the backdrop of political unrest.

Also Read | Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2: Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

Meiji Gekken: 1874 cast and characters to look out for

The main cast includes:

Satoshi Mikami as Kyōshirō Shuragami

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Sumie Kanomata/Hinazuru

Yūichi Nakamura as Shizuma Orikasa

Katsuhisa Hōki as Ryūzō Moriya

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Buhee Hiramatsu

Lynn as Senri Kuroki

A talented ensemble ready to breathe life into the characters central to this historic tale.