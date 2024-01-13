close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Anime / Meiji Gekken: 1874 Episode 1 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

Meiji Gekken: 1874 Episode 1 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jan 13, 2024 04:53 PM IST

Meiji Gekken: 1874 anime blends history, action, and intrigue in upcoming episode 1.

Get ready for a journey back to the heart of historical Japan with Meiji Gekken: 1874. This Crunchyroll Original promises a gripping tale set against the backdrop of societal upheaval, swords clashing, and destinies intertwined.

Meiji Gekken: 1874 anime blends history, action, and intrigue in upcoming episode 1. (X)
Meiji Gekken: 1874 anime blends history, action, and intrigue in upcoming episode 1. (X)

Meiji Gekken: 1874 episode 1 release date and time

Meiji Gekken: 1874 is set to make its debut on January 14, 2024, at 11 pm JST. For global fans, this translates to:

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 6:00 am

Central Standard Time (CT): 8:00 am

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 9:00 am

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm

Where to watch Meiji Gekken: 1874

Crunchyroll, your gateway to anime adventures, exclusively hosts Meiji Gekken: 1874. As a Crunchyroll Original, the series unfolds its captivating narrative on the platform. So, make sure to have your subscription ready for an immersive experience.

What to expect Meiji Gekken: 1874 episode 1

As the series kicks off, anticipate a journey through a pivotal period in Japanese history. The clash between the old and the new, embodied by swordsmen facing modern armies, sets the tone for an action-packed narrative. Meiji Gekken: 1874 promises a tale of passion, loyalty, and the cost of progress.

What is Meiji Gekken: 1874 about

Set in 1874, Meiji Gekken: 1874 explores the aftermath of the Meiji Era's commencement. Shizuma Orikasa, a former samurai turned rickshaw puller, embarks on a quest to find his missing fiancée, Sumie Kanomata. Meanwhile, Kyōshirō Shuragami, a skilled swordsman entwined with the Moriya yakuza clan, sets his own plans into motion. The stage is set for a fateful encounter between Shizuma and Kyōshirō against the backdrop of political unrest.

Also Read | Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2: Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

Meiji Gekken: 1874 cast and characters to look out for

The main cast includes:

Satoshi Mikami as Kyōshirō Shuragami

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Sumie Kanomata/Hinazuru

Yūichi Nakamura as Shizuma Orikasa

Katsuhisa Hōki as Ryūzō Moriya

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Buhee Hiramatsu

Lynn as Senri Kuroki

A talented ensemble ready to breathe life into the characters central to this historic tale.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On