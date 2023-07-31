My Happy Marriage Episode 5: Exact Release Date, time & Where To Watch?

The next episode of My Happy Marriage, episode 5, will come out on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch it on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, BS11, and other Japanese TV networks. People outside of Asia can watch it on Netflix.

My Happy Marriage Episode 5 will be released on Wednesday, August 2, at 11:30 pm JST . Find the release times and streaming guide here!

In the last episode, viewers saw Miyo making a special gift for Kiyoka, and the two characters becoming closer. Kiyoka has been very kind and protective of Miyo. Now that Tatsuishi's real intentions have been exposed, it'll be interesting to see how he tries to separate them in episode 5.

Where to watch My Happy Marriage Episode 5?

In Japan, the episode will air on Tokyo MX, KBS, and other local channels. International fans can stream the episode on Netflix. The release timings according to the timezones are as follows:

Date My Happy Marriage Episode 5 Exact Release Date JST PT CT ET CET IST August, 2 11:30 PM 7:30 AM 9:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM 8:00 PM

My Happy Marriage Episode 4 Recap

In the previous episode, Miyo had a bad dream about her past, but her mother comforted her and encouraged her to believe in a better future. Later, she wanted to find a gift for Kiyoka and encountered her mean stepsister Kaya. Despite that, Kiyoka's kindness and support made her feel better. The next day, Miyo met her old maid, who was invited by Kiyoka to cheer her up. To everyone's surprise, Kiyoka proposed to marry Miyo and also arranged for her family to apologize for mistreating her. In the upcoming episode, we can expect to see how Miyo's life changes with the love and acceptance she has found, and how she deals with the lingering threat of Tatsuishi spying on them.

My Happy Marriage is an animated series produced by Kinema Citrus, and it is adapted from a Japanese light novel series created by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka.

What to expect from My Happy Marriage episode 5?

In episode 5 of My Happy Marriage, viewers can expect to see Tatsuishi taking action to bring Kiyoka and Kaya closer. He may encourage Kaya to pursue Kiyoka, hoping that it will lead to Miyo marrying his elder son, whom we met in the previous episode.

The upcoming episode may also focus on Kaya, who is struck by Kiyoka's beauty without knowing who he really is. Since Kaya doesn't see her step-sister as deserving of such happiness, it's possible she'll become intensely jealous of Miyo's future partner. It remains uncertain how Tatsuishi will plant this idea in Kaya's mind, but we'll find out in the episode.

