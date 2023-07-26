The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 5: Exact Release Date, Time and Where to watch

The next episode, "The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses," will air on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 11 pm JST. In the previous episode, Mie-san and Komura-kun's friendship grew. Mie-san often forgets her glasses at school, which gives them a chance to talk. They enjoy each other's company, but they're both shy and mostly talk when one of them needs help. As the anime goes on, their bond is getting stronger, and it's possible they'll become even closer in the future. The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 5 will premiere on Tuesday August 1, 2023 . Find the release times for all time zones, and the streaming guide here!

When is The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 4 release date and time?

As previously mentioned, get ready for the much-anticipated release of episode 5 of "The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses" on August 1, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Here’s the exact release time of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 5 in your time zone.

Date The Girl I like Forget Her Glasses Episode 5 Release Time JST PT CT ET CET IST August, 01 11:00 PM 8:00 AM 10:00 AM 11:00 AM 5:00 PM 8:30 PM

Where to Watch The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 5?

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 5 will be broadcasted on popular Japanese networks MBS and BS11.Global audiences can stream the latest episodes on Crunchyroll.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Previous Recap

In Episode 4 of "The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses," Mie-san forgets her glasses again and runs into Komura-kun outdoors. It's cold outside, and Mie-san accidentally gets hot black coffee from a vending machine. Since she doesn't like it, she offers the coffee to Komura-kun, but he gets flustered, thinking it would be like sharing an "indirect kiss," so he declines.

In this episode, we see that Mie-san cares about how Komura-kun sees her. She makes sure her hair looks good when they meet at school. Another incident happens when Mie-san forgets her glasses in the washroom, and her classmate hands them to Komura-kun to wear. He accidentally causes some trouble because he can't see well, which leads to Mie-san feeling jealous and separating them.

Later, Komura-kun is asked to pick a pair of glasses for Mie-san. He's very indecisive and feels useless because he can't choose. However, he confesses to Mie-san that she looks great no matter what glasses she wears. So, she sticks with her usual pair, and the episode ends happily.

Stay tuned for more updates on "The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses" manga and anime in 2023!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON