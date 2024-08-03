 My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 delayed, check out new release date - Hindustan Times
My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 delayed, check out new release date

ByArya Vaishnavi
Aug 03, 2024 08:40 PM IST

Keep reading to know the exact release date and time of My Hero Academia Episode 7 Season 13

There's both good and bad news for My Hero Academia fans! While the release date for the next episode of the fantasy anime series is now confirmed, it was pushed back by a week due to the Paris Olympics broadcast. Here's all you need to know ahead of the release:

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 release date is now confirmed
My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 release date is now confirmed

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 release date and time

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 was originally slated for an August 10 release but was postponed by a week. The episode is now set to arrive on Saturday, August 17, at 5:30 pm JST. This translates to an early morning release for the US audience. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT2:30 amAugust 17Saturday
CDT4:30 amAugust 17Saturday
EDT5:30 amAugust 17Saturday
GMT8:30 amAugust 17Saturday
IST3:00 pmAugust 17Saturday
ACST6:00 pmAugust 17Saturday

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13?

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks like Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. Shortly after the broadcast, the episode will be simulcasted on Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Crunchyroll, subject to regional availability. However, it is important to note that all these platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 13?

The upcoming episode is likely to showcase the highly anticipated battle between the AFO apprentices and All Might. Considering the recent character developments and the plot build-up, the fight is expected to be one of the most intense battles ever. As the anime will be based on the manga chapters 367 to 370, a clash between Shigaraki and Midoriya could be at play.

