New Dragon Ball anime announced - All you need to know about Dragon Ball Daima

This year at New York Comic-Con, Toei Animation announced a groundbreaking addition to the Dragon Ball universe: Dragon Ball Daima. This upcoming anime spin-off promises an unprecedented adventure for Son Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters, as they embark on a captivating journey after a mysterious conspiracy transforms them into children.

Dragon Ball Daima de-ages the Z-Fighters, promising an unparalleled experience for fans.

Unlike previous Dragon Ball iterations, Dragon Ball Daima takes a unique turn, introducing an entirely new storyline not based on existing manga. The series follows Goku and the Z-Fighters as they navigate the universe, seeking a way to restore themselves to their adult forms, all while facing unexpected challenges. "It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world," revealed series creator Akira Toriyama in a letter to fans.

The show's trailer, unveiled during the convention, showcases a vibrant and transformed cast, with familiar characters like Goku, Vegeta, Mr. Satan, and Master Roshi reimagined as children. This unexpected twist has drawn comparisons to Dragon Ball GT, yet Daima stands out by de-ageing the entire roster of Z-Fighters, promising an unparalleled experience for fans.

Set to air in the Fall 2024, Dragon Ball Daima will occupy a unique place in the franchise's timeline. The series unfolds after the elimination of Kid Buu but before the arrival of Beerus and Whis, marking a period unexplored in the Dragon Ball universe. "We won't be seeing transformations such as Ultra Instinct, Super Saiyan God, and Super Saiyan Blue," confirmed sources.

Toriyama, deeply involved in the series' creation, expressed his enthusiasm, emphasizing the significance of this new project. "I'm putting a lot more into this than usual. Things will unfold that close in on the mysteries of the Dragon Ball World," he shared in his letter.

As anticipation builds, Dragon Ball enthusiasts eagerly await the fall of 2024, when Dragon Ball Daima will take them on an extraordinary journey, filled with adorable yet powerful battles. For those looking to catch up on the series, Dragon Ball and its various iterations are available for streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu.

