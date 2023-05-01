Nezuko vs Hantegu - Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 puts the spotlight on Nezuko's fighting skills and Blood Demon Art

Anime enthusiasts are in for a treat as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 3 continues to deliver intense battles and exciting plot twists. And in the latest episode, the anime series puts the spotlight on Nezuko, showcasing her prowess in combat.

The latest episode of Demon Slayer spotlights Nezuko's combat skills against Hantengu, an Upper Moon demon.(Ufotable)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a long wait, Tanjiro and Nezuko returned to the small screen in the Swordsmith Village arc, much to the delight of fans. In season 3, Nezuko is proving to be a formidable opponent as she faces off against Hantengu, one of the Upper Moon's most challenging threats. With Gyokko by his side, the duo infiltrates the corps' hidden armory, and Nezuko is left to battle two of Hantengu's clones while Tanjiro and Genya fight their own battles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite being outnumbered, Nezuko remains steadfast and quickly unleashes her Blood Demon Art, stunning fans with her impressive fighting style. She manages to turn Hantengu's gift against him by combining her Demon Art with his ego, showing off her strategic prowess in combat. Fans are thrilled to see Nezuko take center stage and prove that she's not just a sidekick to Tanjiro.

Also Read | Meet the Upper Moon Demons: The fearsome foes of Demon Slayer Season 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the battle is far from over. Nezuko needs to discover Hantengu's weak spot if she wants to defeat him. Fortunately, Tanjiro has already uncovered Hantengu's weakness during his own fight with Genya. By slashing Hantengu's clones' tongues or using their severed limbs as shields, they can inflict damage and gain the upper hand in combat.

Also Read | Tanjiro's shocking connection to Upper Moon 1 revealed in Demon Slayer Season 3

The latest episode has cemented Nezuko's place as a fan favorite, with fans praising her determination and fighting spirit. She's not afraid to fight dirty and will go to great lengths to protect those she loves. Fans cannot wait to see more of Nezuko's character development and how she continues to grow as a powerful demon slayer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}