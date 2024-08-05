One Piece Chapter 1123: Exact release date, time and more

The longest-running manga of all time, One Piece is here with the next chapter in the series. The manga is nearing the end of the Egghead arc with fans uncertain of what will it throw next. The arc might formally end with the fallout of Gorosei, the Straw Hat Pirates and others. While the anticipation of what will happen in the wrap-up phase sustains among fans, the MANGA Plus website has revealed the release date of One Piece Chapter 1123. One Piece Chapter 1123 will be released at midnight (JST) on August 19.(@onepiecepanel/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1123 be released?

As revealed by the official website of MANGA Plus, Chapter 1123 will be released in Japan on Monday, August 19, 2024. The chapter will be accessible at midnight (JST) which will result in international fans gaining access to the new chapter on Sunday, August 18, as reported by Sportskeeda.

However, the time of release for countries can differ due to differences in regions. International fans can set an alarm for the release of One Piece’s latest chapter according to the following schedule.

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM, Sunday, August 18, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM, Sunday, August 18, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Sunday, August 18, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Monday, August 19, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM, Monday, August 19, 2024

Chapter 1123 will be available to read on the MANGA Plus website with a subscription model. Other official sources to read the latest chapter include the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz media platform which provides the latest three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1123?

The official spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1123 are yet to be released. However, the plot is expected to be the beginning of the manga’s wrap-app phase for the Egghead arc. The end of the arc will focus on the fallout due to the events of the Egghead Incident, especially with Gorosei and Imu. The chapter might also clarify the next destination of Straw Hats Pirates which most likely will be Elbaf as they will be accompanied by the Giant Warriors. The chapter can also announce a break in the manga as it prepares content for the upcoming arc.