One Piece Chapter 1131 delayed: New release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 21, 2024 01:34 PM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1131.

The epic adventure of One Piece, one of the longest-running manga series, gears up to release Chapter 1131, promising more thrilling twists and high-seas excitement for fans around the world. However, fans will have to board this exciting turn as the manga announced a two-week break. The next chapter will be released after the break as announced by the MANGA Plus website.

One Piece Chapter 1131 is set for release after a two-week break.(@OnePieceAnime/X)
One Piece Chapter 1131 is set for release after a two-week break.(@OnePieceAnime/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1131 be released?

According to the official MANGA Plus website, One Piece Chapter 1131 will be released in November due to the two-week break. This means the next chapter will be available on Monday, November 11 at midnight JST. This will result in the chapter releasing on Sunday, November 10 for international fans. They will be seeing an early daytime release because of the different time zones followed. To catch the chapter in time, fans can utilise the following table to know the exact time of release.

TimezoneLocal release time
Pacific Daylight Time8 am, Sunday, November 10, 2024
Eastern Daylight Time11 am, Sunday, November 10, 2024
British Summer Time4 pm, Sunday, November 10, 2024
Central European Summer Time5 pm, Sunday, November 10, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:30 pm, Sunday, November 10, 2024
Philippine Standard Time11 pm, Sunday, November 10, 2024
Japanese Standard Time12 am, Monday, November 11, 2024
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 am, Monday, November 11, 2024

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1131?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1131?

The chapter will certainly open with a conversation between Luffy and Loki as the latter appears to be the antagonist of the arc. His arrival will be like when Loki and/or others' plans to free him are about to hit the gear. The focus may then shift to the Giant Warrior and reveal Loki's sympathisers in Elbaf. The end of the chapter will bring the focus to Luffy and Loki who are about to clash.

