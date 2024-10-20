Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 4: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 20, 2024 02:46 PM IST

Read to know more about the Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 4.

The fresh addition to the recently released list of anime, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 3 grabbed many eyeballs upon its premiere earlier this month. In the previous episode, to save the three worlds from absolutely collapsing Jushiro Ukitake sacrificed himself to start the Kamikake ritual and assume the position of the Soul King. Elsewhere, Shunsui went to Muken to convince Sosuke Aizen to work against Yhwach and the Quincies.

Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 4 release date revealed.(@BleachJet/X)
Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 4 release date revealed.(@BleachJet/X)

Also Read: Chainsaw Man Chapter 181: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 4 release date and time

The latest episode of Bleach TYBW is set to be released on Saturday, October 26 at 11 pm (JST), according to the manga’s official site and the original release schedule. The day and date of release will remain the same for all the regions except Australia due to the different time zones. Because of the same reason, there will be a difference in the time of release as well. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the episode in time.

Time ZonesDateTime
Pacific Daylight TimeSaturday, October 26, 20247:30 AM
Central Standard TimeSaturday, October 26, 20249:30 AM
Eastern Daylight TimeSaturday, October 26, 202410:30 AM
Brazil Standard TimeSaturday, October 26, 202411:30 AM
British Summer TimeSaturday, October 26, 20243:30 PM
Central European Summer TimeSaturday, October 26, 20244:30 PM
Indian Standard TimeSaturday, October 26, 20248 PM
Philippines Standard TimeSaturday, October 26, 202410:30 PM
Australian Central Daylight TimeSunday, October 27, 202412 AM

Where to watch Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 4?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo TV and its affiliated networks followed by its release on Disney Plus in selected regions and exclusively on Hulu for the fans in the USA. Fans in Japan can also watch the episode on DMM TV, Lemino and other streaming services.

Also Read: Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 3: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

What to expect from Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 4?

The episode will be titled The Betrayer and cover the plot from Chapter 618 onwards of the manga. This will likely cover Yhwach’s response to Ukitake’s Kamikake ritual. Apart from that, it will likely show a confrontation between Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On