Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 4: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The fresh addition to the recently released list of anime, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (TYBW) Part 3 grabbed many eyeballs upon its premiere earlier this month. In the previous episode, to save the three worlds from absolutely collapsing Jushiro Ukitake sacrificed himself to start the Kamikake ritual and assume the position of the Soul King. Elsewhere, Shunsui went to Muken to convince Sosuke Aizen to work against Yhwach and the Quincies. Bleach TYBW part 3 episode 4 release date revealed.(@BleachJet/X)

Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 4 release date and time

The latest episode of Bleach TYBW is set to be released on Saturday, October 26 at 11 pm (JST), according to the manga’s official site and the original release schedule. The day and date of release will remain the same for all the regions except Australia due to the different time zones. Because of the same reason, there will be a difference in the time of release as well. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the episode in time.

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday, October 26, 2024 7:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, October 26, 2024 9:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Saturday, October 26, 2024 10:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, October 26, 2024 11:30 AM British Summer Time Saturday, October 26, 2024 3:30 PM Central European Summer Time Saturday, October 26, 2024 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, October 26, 2024 8 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, October 26, 2024 10:30 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, October 27, 2024 12 AM

Where to watch Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 4?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo TV and its affiliated networks followed by its release on Disney Plus in selected regions and exclusively on Hulu for the fans in the USA. Fans in Japan can also watch the episode on DMM TV, Lemino and other streaming services.

What to expect from Bleach TYBW Part 3 Episode 4?

The episode will be titled The Betrayer and cover the plot from Chapter 618 onwards of the manga. This will likely cover Yhwach’s response to Ukitake’s Kamikake ritual. Apart from that, it will likely show a confrontation between Ichigo Kurosaki and Uryu Ishida.