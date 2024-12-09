Menu Explore
One Piece Chapter 1134: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Dec 09, 2024 10:40 PM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1134.

The journey to explore Elbaf continues with the Straw Hats is back with One Piece Chapter 1134. The manga's official website dropped the release date for the next chapter. In the previous episode fans witnessed the reunion saga of Robin and Saul. With that out of the way, manga readers are unsure of what to expect from the next chapter and how will the Elbaf arc move forward.

One Piece Chapter 1134 release date revealed.(@ToeiAnimation/X)
One Piece Chapter 1134 release date revealed.(@ToeiAnimation/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1134 be released?

One Piece Chapter 1134 will be released on Monday, December 23, 2024, at midnight (JST) in Japan, as reported by the MANGA Plus website. The worldwide release of the chapter is scheduled for Sunday, October 22, 2024. However, the release date of the chapter will differ from region to region. Thus fans are advised to utilise the following table to catch the next chapter in time.

Time zoneLocal release time
Pacific Standard Time7 AM, Sunday, December 22, 2024
Eastern Standard Time10 AM, Sunday, December 22, 2024
Greenwich Mean Time3 PM, Sunday, December 22, 2024
Central European Time4 PM, Sunday, December 22, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:30 PM, Sunday, December 22, 2024
Philippine Standard Time11 PM, Sunday, December 22, 2024
Japanese Standard Time12 AM, Monday, December 23, 2024
Australia Central Time1:30 AM, Monday, December 23, 2024

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1134?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1134?

The upcoming chapter will open with Saul giving Robin a tour of the library before he gets caught up in the feast and forgets it altogether. This will lead to further exploration of Elbaf's geography and will aid in worldbuilding before major events occur.

However, the entire chapter will not be spent in this one act and will feature Straw Hats and the feats as it will conclude. This will set up the backdrop for upcoming threats in the manga just the way Chapter 1133 concluded with a silhouetted character's appearance.

