Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One Piece Chapter 1138: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 27, 2025 11:37 PM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1138.

The excitement is building for One Piece fans as the release date for Chapter 1138 of the beloved manga has been announced. Luffy and his crew’s thrilling adventure continues to unfold, and readers can’t wait to dive into the latest developments in this epic journey. With anticipation running high, fans are eager to see what new twists and turns await their favourite characters in the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1138 release date revealed.(@onepiecepanel/X)
One Piece Chapter 1138 release date revealed.(@onepiecepanel/X)

Also Read: BTS V teases imminent discharge and shares military update in new message: ‘It won’t be long now'

When will the One Piece Chapter 1138 be released?

One Piece Chapter 1138, according to the MANGA Plus website, is scheduled for Monday, February 3, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The worldwide release of the chapter is scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2025. The time of the chapter's release will differ from region to region. Fans are advised to follow the table below to know the exact time of release.

TimezoneLocal release time
Pacific Standard Time07:00 am, Sunday, February 2, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10:00 am, Sunday, February 2, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time03:00 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025
Central European Time04:00 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:30 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12:00 am, Monday, February 3, 2025
Australia Central Time01:30 am, Monday, February 3, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1138?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

Also Read: Zenshu Episode 5: Release date, time, where to watch, preview and more

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1138?

The upcoming chapter is expected to continue its focus on Figarland Shamrock and Gunko in the Underworld. Fans can expect the pair to come in contact with Mariejois, specifically the reporting to the Gorosei with a possibility of even Figarland Garling and may confirm Shanks as a Figarland. This incident can facilitate the pair's role in Elbaph.

Additionally, the chapter will also turn its attention to Luffy and co at one point as they make their way to the Underworld. The issue will conclude with the trio's arrival and Luffy confused with the man standing in front of him who resembles Shanks.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On