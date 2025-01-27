One Piece Chapter 1138: Exact release date, time and more

The excitement is building for One Piece fans as the release date for Chapter 1138 of the beloved manga has been announced. Luffy and his crew’s thrilling adventure continues to unfold, and readers can’t wait to dive into the latest developments in this epic journey. With anticipation running high, fans are eager to see what new twists and turns await their favourite characters in the next chapter. One Piece Chapter 1138 release date revealed.(@onepiecepanel/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1138 be released?

One Piece Chapter 1138, according to the MANGA Plus website, is scheduled for Monday, February 3, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The worldwide release of the chapter is scheduled for Sunday, February 2, 2025. The time of the chapter's release will differ from region to region. Fans are advised to follow the table below to know the exact time of release.

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 07:00 am, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:00 am, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:00 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Central European Time 04:00 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am, Monday, February 3, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:30 am, Monday, February 3, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1138?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1138?

The upcoming chapter is expected to continue its focus on Figarland Shamrock and Gunko in the Underworld. Fans can expect the pair to come in contact with Mariejois, specifically the reporting to the Gorosei with a possibility of even Figarland Garling and may confirm Shanks as a Figarland. This incident can facilitate the pair's role in Elbaph.

Additionally, the chapter will also turn its attention to Luffy and co at one point as they make their way to the Underworld. The issue will conclude with the trio's arrival and Luffy confused with the man standing in front of him who resembles Shanks.