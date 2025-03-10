One Piece Chapter 1143: Exact release date, time and more

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1143 has been confirmed, and fans are in for an exciting ride. With both the Holy Knights and Loki beginning to make their moves, the stage is set for intense action as the Elbaph Arc unfolds. Expect the next chapter to dive deep into the heart of the conflict, with the series returning in about two weeks to continue the thrilling saga. One Piece Chapter 1143 release date revealed.(@ToeiAnimation/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1143 be released?

According to the MANGA Plus official website, the longtime-running manga One Piece is scheduled to be released after a hiatus of two weeks on Monday, March 24, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. International fans will be able to access the chapter on Sunday, March 23, 2025. The release time of the chapter will vary depending on a region's time zone, and the table below provides the exact release time for different regions worldwide.

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 23, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 23, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 23, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 23, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, March 24, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, March 24, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1143?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1143?

One Piece Chapter 1143 is expected to dive deeper into Loki's role and his opposition in the Underworld, following the focus on the Walrus Academy in the previous chapter. Fans can anticipate an explanation of Loki's Ragnir, likely revealed as an ancient weapon with a Devil Fruit power hidden within it, with Hajrudin and his team offering some insight.

Meanwhile, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji will likely attempt to take on Loki, only to be easily defeated, building the tension for what's to come. The chapter will probably conclude with a shift in focus to Figarland Shamrock at Mariejois, unveiling the World Government's sinister plan to abduct Elbaph's children.