One Piece live-action series gives fans up-close look at Luffy's hat and Jolly Roger!

Fans of the beloved anime and manga series, One Piece, have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Netflix's live-action adaptation. While the official premiere date is yet to be announced, a recent special exhibition in Japan has given fans an up-close look at some of the series' props, including Monkey D. Luffy's iconic hat and the Straw Hat crew's Jolly Roger.

Excitement brews as Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation draws near. A special exhibition in Japan showcases iconic props from the series. (Toei Animation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The highly anticipated One Piece live-action series, which was announced several years ago, is still in the works and undergoing final touches. The show's release is scheduled for 2023, but it won't be launched until the original series creator, Eiichiro Oda, is completely satisfied with the outcome. Netflix's adaptation will consist of eight episodes, focusing on the East Blue saga, and will feature Matt Owens and Steven Maeda as the main showrunners, with Oda himself heavily involved in the project.

During a special pop-up event in Japan, lucky fans had the opportunity to see Luffy's hat and the Straw Hat crew's Jolly Roger up close. The event showcased these iconic props, offering a glimpse into the visual style and attention to detail that Netflix is bringing to the live-action adaptation. The official One Piece franchise's Twitter account shared a couple of photos from the exhibition, giving fans a taste of what's to come.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the lead-up to the series' release, Eiichiro Oda expressed his satisfaction with the progress and his excitement for fans to experience the live-action adaptation. He reassured them that the entire cast and crew, spread across different countries, share a deep love for One Piece and are passionately dedicated to bringing its world to life. Oda emphasized that the series will only be released when he feels it is up to his high standards. With the final touches being made to the eight episodes, he declared, "We'll be setting sail very soon!"

The main cast of the Straw Hats has also been revealed, with Iñaki Godoy taking on the role of the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. Mackenyu will portray the swordsman Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson will play the sniper Usopp, and Taz Skylar will bring the chef Sanji to life. Fans are eager to see how these actors will embody the beloved characters and capture their essence on screen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the anticipation builds, fans around the world eagerly await the release of Netflix's One Piece live-action series. With the creative involvement of Eiichiro Oda and a dedicated cast and crew, the adaptation aims to do justice to the beloved source material. While the exact release date remains a mystery, fans can rest assured that the wait will be worth it, as the series sets sail to bring the vibrant world of One Piece into a new dimension.