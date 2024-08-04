 Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 6: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 6: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Aug 04, 2024 09:19 AM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 6.

The popular anime series, Oshi no Ko, was revived for a sequel and a few weeks in it has become a fan favourite. The series is all set to release its new episode of the second season. The previous episode ended with the set-up of the Tokyo Blade stage play. Ruby learned about Aqua’s time spent with his girlfriend Akane and Kana learned Akane used to admire her in the past and sued the information against her.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, August 7.(@oshinoko_global/X)
Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 6 will be released on Wednesday, August 7.(@oshinoko_global/X)

When will Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 6 be released?

Episode 6 of Oshi no Ko sequel will be released on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, as reported by the schedule released by the anime’s official website. This episode’s simul-scheduled ensured the episode would be released on the same day across the countries. However, the time of release of each episode will be different. Fans eager to watch the next episode can look at the following schedule to catch the episode before the spoilers, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Time Zones

Release Time

Release Day

Release Date

Pacific Daylight Time

7 am

Wednesday

August 7

Eastern Daylight Time

10 am

Wednesday

August 7

British Summer Time

3 pm

Wednesday

August 7

Central European Summer Time

4 pm

Wednesday

August 7

Indian Standard Time

7:30 pm

Wednesday

August 7

Philippine Standard Time

10 pm

Wednesday

August 7

Japanese Standard Time

11 pm

Wednesday

August 7

Australia Central Standard Time

11:30 pm

Wednesday

August 7

The episode will be available on local TV networks such as BS1, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido and KBS Kyoto after the first broadcast on TOKYOMX. Fans in other countries can catch the show on OTT platforms such as HIDIVE, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Anime Time. MediaLink has licensed the anime and will avail the new episode for the Asia-Pacific region.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 6?

The end of the previous episode hinted at the opening of the Tokyo Plade play and the next episode will pick from there. Simultaneously the plot will focus on the inner conflict of Melt Narushima as he puts in work to improve his acting skills. It will also feature a tense scene of Aqua’s battle to perform an emotional scene as his PTSD triggers and he is on the brink of a panic attack while performing. The main traction of the episode will likely be the acting war between Akane and Kana.

