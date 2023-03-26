Sailor Moon: Cosmos - The Epic Final Battle is Coming to Theatres

Get ready Sailor Moon fans, because the highly anticipated final arc of the Sailor Moon manga series is coming to theatres this June! The original manga series' final battle will be adapted into a two-part film called Sailor Moon: Cosmos. A new trailer for Sailor Moon Cosmos was recently released during a special stage for the anime at AnimeJapan 2023. The trailer gave fans a glimpse of the final battle of the series, which promises to be nothing short of epic. Fans can expect to see their favourite Sailor Scouts in action as they battle against the forces of evil.

A new trailer for Sailor Moon Cosmos was recently released during a special stage for the anime at AnimeJapan 2023.(YouTube/sailormoonofficialch)

The creative team behind Sailor Moon Eternal returns for Sailor Moon: Cosmos

The same creative team that worked on Sailor Moon Eternal will be bringing their talents to Sailor Moon: Cosmos. The film is directed by Tomoya Takahashi. The film is written by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, known for his work on That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Kazuko Tadano, the character designer for the original anime, returns to design the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi will once again produce the music for the films. Studio Deen will handle the animation, with Naoko Takeuchi, the mangaka herself, supervising the production. (Also Read: Spy x Family Season 2 and CODE: White Anime film set for release in 2023)

Relive the classics: SuperS and Sailor Stars on Toei Animation Museum's YouTube channel for free

Fans of Sailor Moon can also rejoice as they will have the chance to relive the SuperS and Sailor Stars arcs of the original anime for free on the Toei Animation Museum channel on YouTube. Each episode will be available for two weeks, starting with the first SuperS episode on March 27. This is great news for those who want to revisit these classic arcs or catch up on what they missed. (Also Read: Meet Hori and Miyamura in the new Horimiya anime, coming in July 2023)

Get ready for the music: Sailor Moon: Cosmos theme song collection release date announced

Marina Inoue, the voice actor for Seiya Kō/Sailor Star Fighter, made an exciting announcement about the upcoming release of the Sailor Moon: Cosmos Theme Song Collection. The collection, which includes the beloved song "Nagare-Boshi e" (To the Shooting Star) by the Three Lights, is set to be released on June 30. Fans of the Sailor Moon franchise know that music plays a vital role in the series, and they are eagerly awaiting the new soundtrack produced by Yasuharu Takanashi.

All in all, Sailor Moon fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. With the new trailer for Sailor Moon: Cosmos recently released, fans are more excited than ever to see the final battle of the series come to life on the big screen. With a talented team of creators and the return of beloved characters, Sailor Moon: Cosmos is sure to be an epic conclusion to the beloved series.