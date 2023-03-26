Spy x Family Season 2 and CODE: White Anime film set for release in 2023

Fans of the captivating manga and anime series Spy x Family are in for a treat this year, as not one but two exciting releases are set to hit screens. The second season of Spy x Family is set to debut in October 2023, while the original anime film, Spy x Family CODE: White, is scheduled for release on December 22, 2023, in Japan. Spy x Family Season 2 and the Spy x Family CODE: White film are set to hit release in October and December 2023.

A winning blend: Spy x Family's unique mix of genres won critical acclaim

The first season of Spy x Family premiered in the spring of the 2022 anime season, and it quickly won critical acclaim for its unique combination of genres that included action, comedy, and family drama. The plot follows a secret agent named Twilight, who is tasked with infiltrating an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. In order to accomplish this, he must pose as a family man with a deadly assassin for a wife and an adopted daughter with telepathic abilities. (Also Read: Meet Hori and Miyamura in the new Horimiya anime, coming in July 2023)

Spy x Family CODE: White anime film announces director and main staff

The upcoming Spy x Family CODE: White anime film promises to be a thrilling ride for fans of the series. At AnimeJapan 2023, the director and main staff of the film were announced, with Takashi Katagiri serving as director and Kazuhiro Furuhashi overseeing the project and also working on the second season. Kazuaki Shimada will be responsible for the character designs, while Ichiro Okouchi serves as the series composer and writer, with Ayumu Hisao and Daishiro Tanimura returning as sub-series composers.

Double the mission: What to expect from Spy x Family Season 2

The second season of the TV anime will see the Forger family embarking on a new double mission as they face fresh challenges and obstacles, including former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might. The team must work together to overcome these obstacles, which include pushing scientific advancements and finding key resources to build a ship that can sail across the ocean. (Also Read: Blue Lock Season 2 and movie announced: Get ready for more football action)

Which studio is producing Spy x Family Season 2?

The new season will be produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks, with Kazuaki Shimada returning as the main anime character designer, and [K]NoW_NAME producing the music. Fans can watch the anime in English on Crunchyroll, with the simulcast and English dub airtime to be announced at a later date.

Fans of Spy x Family have much to look forward to with the release of the second season of the TV anime and the original anime film. With a talented team behind both projects and the continuation of the unique blend of genres that made the first season such a hit, it's sure to be an exciting ride for fans of the series. Mark your calendars and join the Forger family on their next thrilling adventure!