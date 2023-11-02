Studio Ghibli leaves X (formerly Twitter) amidst Musk's reign, leaving fans sad

In the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of X (formerly Twitter), the social media platform has been facing turbulent times, with declining ad revenue and a slump in monthly users. Adding to the platform's woes, Studio Ghibli, the renowned Japanese animation film studio, has announced its departure from X. The company confirmed its decision to close its official account within 24 hours, leaving fans disheartened.

Studio Ghibli's official X page, which has been active for three years, will officially shut down on November 3 at midnight. The closure comes shortly after the launch of Hayao Miyazaki's new film, and Studio Ghibli expressed gratitude to its followers, stating, "We want to thank all of the people who supported this account which began three years ago in preparation for the premiere of director Hayao Miyazaki's How Do You Live. We sincerely thank you."

Unlike many modern businesses, Studio Ghibli has always adhered to traditional marketing practices, rarely relying on social media platforms for promotional activities. The decision to join X was specifically aimed at promoting Miyazaki's film. Now that the film has been successfully launched in Japan, the company has opted to bid farewell to Twitter.

Studio Ghibli's departure is part of a larger trend of high-profile accounts exiting the platform. Since Musk's acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the platform has been marred by controversies, leading to a decline in global and U.S. users. Variety reported a significant 15% decrease in global Twitter usage, with a substantial 18% drop in the United States alone. Additionally, the platform's ad revenue plummeted by 54% as several prominent advertisers withdrew their campaigns in response to the controversies surrounding Twitter under Musk's oversight.

As Studio Ghibli closes its Twitter chapter, fans are left wondering about the future digital presence of their beloved animation studio.

