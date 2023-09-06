Studio Ghibli drops the trailer of Hayao Miyazaki's ‘The Boy and the Heron’

Studio Ghibli has just surprised fans with the release of the trailer for their highly-anticipated film, "The Boy and the Heron," directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki. This comes after a tantalizing sneak peek back in July that had fans worldwide eagerly awaiting more. Studio Ghibli surprises fans with the highly-anticipated film "The Boy and the Heron" trailer, directed by Hayao Miyazaki.(Studio Ghibli)

The newly unveiled trailer offers a peek into Miyazaki's magical world, leaving viewers in awe of its captivating visuals and endearing characters. "The Boy and the Heron" appears to be on track to join the ranks of Studio Ghibli's timeless classics, such as "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro."

While the exact release date for North America remains a well-kept secret, distributor GKIDS has reassured fans of their commitment to bringing this cinematic gem to American audiences. Fans eagerly await further updates on when they can experience Miyazaki's magic on the big screen.

Excitement is building globally as "The Boy and the Heron" prepares to make appearances at prestigious international film festivals, including Toronto and Spain. The New York International Film Festival will also showcase this crowning achievement in Miyazaki's storied career. With these premieres on the horizon, hopes are high for a swift U.S. release.

For those unfamiliar with the project, "The Boy and the Heron" was first announced in 2017, marking Miyazaki's return from retirement. Initially projected for a 2021 release, Miyazaki's commitment to perfection pushed the timeline further. Amid challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the film completed production earlier this year under the master's watchful eye. Now, it has premiered in Japan to resounding acclaim, leaving Studio Ghibli enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its arrival on American screens.

As the enchanting world of "The Boy and the Heron" unfolds, viewers young and old can prepare to embark on another magical journey through the imagination of Hayao Miyazaki.

