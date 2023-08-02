Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episode 5: Exact Release Date, time & where to watch

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 is a highly anticipated anime series for Summer 2023. After the premiere of episode 4 last week, its popularity has skyrocketed, captivating fans who now eagerly await the upcoming episode. The wait is finally over, and episode 5 of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 will be released on Friday, August 4th.

Highly anticipated anime Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 gains popularity with premiere episode. Episode5 will be released on August 4. Here's everthing you need to know!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, Crunchyroll describes the series as follows, ‘Anne Halford is on her way to fulfill her dream of becoming a confectionary artisan, a Silver Sugar Master—however, the road to her destination is filled with a world of danger. To protect herself, she reluctantly buys Challe, a fairy forced into a life of servitude, but she seeks friendship more than a lackey. Torn between his freedom and her needs, she must confront what the sweet life is worth.’ The anime is inspired by the light novel series "Sugar Apple Fairy Tale" by Miri Mikawa and Aki.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

The release schedule for Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episode 5 is set for 10:00 PM JST. Here's the specific release time of the episode in your time zone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Date Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episode 5 Release time JST EST PT ET GMT IST August, 4 10:00 PM 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 1:00 PM 3:00 PM 6:30 PM

Where Can I Watch Sugar Apple, Fairy Tale?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 is currently airing in Japan on the same networks as Part 1, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, BS Asahi, Sun Television, and KBS Kyoto. international fans can stream Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Episode 5 on Crunchyroll.

How Many Episodes Will Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Season 2 Have?

There is no official confirmation yet, but it's probable that Sugar Apple Fairy Tale will have a 12-episode second season. The episodes are likely to be released once per week. So, after this week's episode, we can expect seven more episodes to come.

Brief Recap of Previous Episode

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the last episode of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale, we followed 15-year-old Ann Halford, who dreams of a world where fairies and humans live as equals again. She aspires to become a Silver Sugar Master like her mother. To achieve this, Ann embarks on a journey to the capital of Lewiston, where the annual Royal Candy Fair is held. She needs her confection made from silver sugar to be recognized with a royal medal at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On her journey, Ann hires a warrior fairy named Shall Fen Shall as her bodyguard. They become close as they travel together, and Ann promises to return to Shall Fen Shall's wing once they reach the capital. As they spend more time together, they learn about each other's true desires and grow closer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON