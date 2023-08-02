Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6: Exact Release Date, Time and where to Watch

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6 will come out on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11 pm in Japan on Tokyo MX and related local channels. But it will be available earlier at 9 am on AT-X. Global fans can watch it on Crunchyroll and Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel. Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 Episode 6 will be released on Monday, August 7. Find the exact release times for all time zones, and the streaming guide here!

The last episode adapted parts of the manga chapters 39, 40, and 12 pages of Chapter 41. It focused on Makabe Masamune confessing to Aki and revealing Kanetsugu's real identity.

Now that Makabe and Aki are dating, funny and awkward situations happen between them. Fans are excited about episode 6 because it will adapt a special manga chapter.

Masamune Kun's Revenge R episode 6 Release Schedule

Japanese fans have several options to watch Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, KBS Tokyo, BS Fuji, and other affiliated channels.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. For fans in South and Southeast Asia, the episode will be available for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube Channel. Everyone can enjoy the fun of episode 6!

Here is the exact release time in your time zone.

Date Masamune- kun's Revenge R Season 2 Episode 6 Release Time JST PT ET GMT CET IST August, 7 11:00 PM 7:00 AM 10:00 AM 2:00 PM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM

A brief recap of Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5

In Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 5, Makabe confronted the fake Masamune and confessed his feelings to Aki. They found out Kanetsugu's true identity, leaving them both shocked. Despite the revelation, Aki asserted her superiority in their relationship.

Meanwhile, Kanetsugu visited her sister at the hospital and was relieved her plan failed. Makabe worked out intensely, realizing he was now in a power couple. He received attention from girls, including Fujinomiya, who had previously confessed to him.

During a lunch date, Aki and Makabe had a special moment but were interrupted by Yoshino. Later, Makabe confided in Yoshino about dating and received advice.

The episode ended with Yoshino revealing Aki's birthday and asking Makabe not to contact her privately anymore.

What to expect in Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6

Masamune-Kun's Revenge R episode 6 is highly anticipated for next week. It continues from the previous episode and will showcase Makabe's well-thought-out plan for Aki's birthday on Christmas Eve. The episode is expected to cover chapters 41 to 43 and promises to be a heartwarming one for fans. It is set to be released next Monday, produced by Silver Link.

