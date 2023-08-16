The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Episode 6: Release date, time, recap & where to watch

The next episode of "The Devil is a Part-Timer" Season 3 is on its way! In episode 5 of The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 3, titled "The Hero Says Good-Bye for a Time," Emi makes a significant decision. During a group dinner, she tells everyone that she wants to return to her home island, Ente Isla, to search for her parents. However, there's a challenge – a war is happening among humans, so her return might be risky. Despite this, Emi assures everyone that she can take care of herself. Although everyone is hesitant, they bid their goodbyes to Emi and wish her the best on her journey.

Release date and time, where to watch

Urushihara, Maou, and Ashiya in The Devil is a Part-Timer (Image via Studio 3Hz)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Devil is a Part-Timer" Season 3 Episode 6 will be aired on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 11:30 pm Japan time on Japanese channels such as TOKYO MX, BS11, and MX. Due to time zone differences, it might be available in some countries on Friday.

Date The Devil is Part Timer Season 3 episode 6 Release Schedule JST PT CT ET CET IST August, 17 11:30 PM 7:30 AM 9:30 AM 10:30 AM 4:30 PM 8:00 PM

Recap of The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 5

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a previous episode of Season 3 of The Devil is a Part-Timer, Emi shares her plan to return to Ente Isla with Alas Ramus. She promises Chiho that she'll be back for their birthdays. However, when the day arrives for Emi's return, she doesn't show up and stops communicating with her friends. Although Maou and the others get worried, they believe that Emi, being the hero, can handle her problems on her own. Later, as Maou prepares for a motorbike test, he encounters Tsubasa and Hiroshi Satou, two mysterious individuals. Meanwhile, Suzuno, Urushihara, and Alciel realize that something is amiss with Emi and receive a distress call from Chiho.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What to expect from The Devil is a Part-Timer season 3 episode 6

In the upcoming episode of The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3, Suzuno and Urushihara might visit Chiho's school to address the issues in Ente Isla. At the same time, Maou might uncover the true identities of Tsubasa and Hiroshi Satou. It's also possible that viewers will gain insight into what Emilia was experiencing during this time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON