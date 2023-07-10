The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 2: Exact release time and where to watch

The first episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses premiered last Tuesday. The anime created quite a stir within the community with its unique animation style. Regardless, the viewers thoroughly enjoyed the storyline and now, eagerly await the second episode.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 2 Release Time and Streaming Guide(GoHands)

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 2 will premiere tomorrow, July 11.

Date The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 2 Exact Release Time JST PT CT ET CET IST July 11, 2023 11:00 pm 8:00 am 10:00 am 11:00 am 5:00 pm 8:30 pm

Where to Watch

In Japan, the anime will air on Tokyo MX and MBS, along with other channels. International fans in select regions can enjoy it on Crunchyroll as well as Medialink.

In various parts of Asia, the episode can be streamed on the official Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Bilibili Global.

Previous Episode Recap

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is the story of a high school boy named Komura. Komura is in love with his deskmate Mie and wishes she would look at him with her beautiful eyes. One day, he notices that Mie is not wearing her glasses and offers to help her. As Mie begins to rely on Komura more, the two quickly become closer.

The premiere episode of The Girl I Like forgot her glasses introduced the audience to the two leads. The episode began with a glimpse into Komura’s intense crush on Mie-san. One day, Komura noticed Mie-san squinting and sporting a grouchy expression. He learns that she forgot her spectacles, something that she does quite often.

The episode follows the duo as Komura assist Mie-san throughout the day with various tasks. In the end, the viewers see Mie-san trying out contact lenses and noticing Komura with clear eyesight for the first time.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Girl I Like Asked Me Out’. Fans are hoping to see how Komura and Mie-san’s relationship develops now that the two are well acquainted.