The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 1 recap: Fans react to the controversial animation style

The first episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses premiered on July 4 this year. The anime is about a high school boy, Komura who has an intense crush on his deskmate Ai Mie. He keeps wishing that Mie would look at him with her beautiful eyes even if it is through her thick lenses. The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses: Fans react to the controversial animation(GoHands)

One day, Komura notices Mie squinting and struggling because she forgot her glasses. This leads to Komura’s first interaction with Mie as he helps her throughout the day.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 1 introduced the two leads and their non-existent relationship till now. But when Mie-san forgets her glasses at home, she interacts with Komura-kun for the first time. Komura learns that Mie often tends to forget her glasses. Over the next couple of days, he assists Mie with various tasks. He looks out for her during class and helps her find and wear her shoes after school. He even unsuccessfully attempts to protect her during a dodgeball match. Mie expresses her gratitude for Komura’s help.

Komura is shocked by how close he has gotten to his crush so quickly. Every time she comes near him he freaks out because of her beauty. However, he diligently assists her despite his internal chaotic emotions.

Also Read | Top shoujo anime of the Summer 2023 season to satisfy all hopeless romantics!

The entire episode was extremely adorable. The sudden development of the duo’s dynamic along with multiple endearing scenes left viewers squealing in excitement. Although the plot seems to follow typical romance anime, the animation of this show sets it apart.

Fans have reacted to the unusual cinematography with polarising views. While some absolutely love it and find it refreshing, others find it jarring and nauseating. The production includes many long-angle camera shots and slow-motion scenes along with bright and vibrant designs.

Also Read | Top 10 must-watch anime series of Summer 2023

Regardless of their views on the animation, fans agree that the story is lovely. Many have recommended reading the manga in case the animation of the show is not enjoyable.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is based on a Japanese manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Koume Fujichika.

Check out more fan reactions here!