The Summer You Were There manga to end with sixth volume

Yuama's The Summer You Were There (Kimi to Tsuzuru Utakata) has been a beloved coming-of-age manga series since it was first released in May 2020. However, fans of the series were saddened to learn from the fifth compiled book volume afterwards that the manga would end with its sixth volume. Despite the bittersweet news, readers are eager to see how the story of Shizuku and Kaori will conclude in the upcoming final volume.

A shy girl's journey to love

Yuama's The Summer You Were There (Kimi to Tsuzuru Utakata) has been a beloved coming-of-age manga series since it was first released in May 2020.(Yuama, Ichijinsha, Seven Seas Entertainment)

The Summer You Were There follows the story of Shizuku, a shy high schooler who is passionate about writing. Although she never intends to show anyone her work, her life changes when her popular classmate Kaori discovers her manuscript. Kaori proposes they begin a romantic relationship to inspire Shizuku for her upcoming book. As their relationship blossoms, Shizuku must learn to navigate her feelings and come out of her shell to truly connect with Kaori. (Also Read: Is Demon Slayer overrated? Fans debate the Kimetsu no Yaiba's true value)

From the pages of the comic Yuri Hime

Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime magazine was the perfect place for Yuama to debut The Summer You Were There. The manga's poignant and heartfelt themes of self-discovery, love, and coming-of-age resonated with readers and critics alike. Seven Seas Entertainment has brought the series to English-speaking audiences, and fans eagerly await the release of the final volume to see how the story will end.

The Girl I Want Is So Handsome!

Yuama's talent for crafting engaging and emotional manga doesn't stop with The Summer You Were There. The Girl I Want Is So Handsome! (Ikemen Sugidesu Shiki-senpai!) is another beloved series that has captured the hearts of readers. Seven Seas Entertainment released the complete omnibus volume in January 2022, giving fans the opportunity to experience the entire story in one place. (Also Read: Bite-sized romance: 6 short romance anime for love on the go)

Farewell to The Summer You Were There

As the release date for the final volume of The Summer You Were There approaches, fans are both excited and sad to see the series come to an end. Yuama's touching story of first love and self-discovery has captured the hearts of readers around the world, and the final volume promises to be an emotional and satisfying conclusion to Shizuku and Kaori's journey.

