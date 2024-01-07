Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 1 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

Get ready, anime fans! The highly anticipated Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 is about to hit your screens with a bang. If you're a fan of isekai adventures, magical powers, and unexpected twists, this one's for you. Let's dive into the details and make sure you don't miss a thing. Crunchyroll secures streaming rights for Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2.(X)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 1 release date and time

Mark your calendars! The first episode of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 is set to premiere on Monday, January 8, 2024. Here are the release timings in different time zones:

Japan Standard Time (JST): Monday, January 8, 2024, at 11 pm

Pacific Standard Time (PT): Monday, January 8, 2024, at 6 am

Eastern Standard Time (ET): Monday, January 8, 2024, at 9 am

Central Standard Time (CT): Monday, January 8, 2024, at 8 am

Indian Standard Time (IST): Monday, January 8, 2024, at 7:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 Episode 1

Crunchyroll has secured the streaming rights for Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 outside of Asia. International fans can catch the English subtitled version on Crunchyroll. For viewers in South and Southeast Asia, Medialink has the broadcasting rights, available on the Ani-One YouTube channel through their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

Recap of the Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 1

If you haven't caught up yet, the first season garnered acclaim for its unique take on isekai. Makoto Misumi, an ordinary high school boy, gets summoned to another world, only to face rejection from the goddess. Stranded at the edge of the world, he encounters dragons, orcs, and more, showcasing his unimaginable magical powers.

What to expect from Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2

Season 2 promises to address pacing concerns and align more closely with the manga's narrative. With over 20 episodes expected, get ready for an epic continuation of Makoto's journey amidst demihumans and mythical beings.

What is Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy about

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy follows Makoto Misumi's quest to transform an unfamiliar world despite being abandoned by gods and humans. Magic, adventure, and unexpected encounters await in this alternate-world social reform fantasy.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2 cast and characters to look out for

The talented cast includes Hanae Natsuki as Makoto Misumi, Sakura Ayane as Tomoe, Kitou Akari as Mio, and Tsuda Kenjirou as Shiki. Directed by Shinji Ishihira, the anime boasts remarkable animation and production quality.