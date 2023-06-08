Ufotable continues to slay with Demon Slayer Season 4 in production according to Twitter leaks

Two credible Twitter sources leaked that season 4 of the worldwide hit, Demon Slayer, is in production. Although the news has not been officially confirmed, the sources are considered reliable.

Anime fans, it's time to sharpen your blades and prepare for battle as the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 continues(Ufotable)

The first three seasons of the anime were a massive success therefore, a new season was expected. However, some are surprised that the production started this early.

There is no further information regarding the new season yet. Fans are hoping that an announcement will be made once the ongoing season, Swordsmith Village Arc, ends.

The latest episode of Demon Slayer was Episode 9: Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito. The season will end after a few more episodes. The next episode will be released on June 10.

The new season is expected to cover the entire Hashira Training Arc. Hashira training arc is the 10th arc of Demon Slayer and covers chapters 128-136. The story will feature the protagonist Tanjiro Kamado as he approaches the stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima, in search of a mentor. In addition, the season might cover a part of the Infinity Castle Arc in which the Demon Slayer Corps infiltrates the antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji's lair, the Infinity Castle.

Fans are also hoping for more character backstories. The most anticipated one currently seems to be Giyu Tomioka's story. Giyu Tomioka is the Water Hashira and the first Demon Slayer who Tanjiro encounters. Tomioka was attempting to kill Tanjiro's sister Nezuko who had recently turned into a demon. However, Tomioka lets Nezuko live when he realises that she doesn't harm humans. He was also the one to introduce Tanjiro to the Demon Slayer Corps and encourage him to become one.

Demon Slayer has quickly become one of the most famous anime. Its stunning animation, thrilling fights, and compelling character arcs have made it extremely popular among the anime community.

