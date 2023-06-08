Missed the Mist Hashira? Find out all about Muichiro Tokito's character in the anime till now

In Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, the story delves deeper into the character of Muichiro Tokito. His character development is one of the highlights of the latest season. Muichiro Tokito is a mist Hashira, and by extension, the most powerful mist-breathing user. In the epic Swordsmith Village Arc of Demon Slayer, Upper Rank demons launch a deadly ambush on the Demon Slayers. Muichiro, the Mist Hashira, faces a near-death experience but gains incredible powers through a scarlet mark, born from his tragic past. (Ufotable)

Muichiro’s first appearance in the anime was during the Rehabilitation Training Arc when the protagonist, Tanjiro, is introduced to the Hashiras for the first time. That single scene itself presents the viewers with an integral insight into his personality.

In terms of appearance, Muichiro has a small stature due to his young age. Moreover, his baggy uniform only highlights his childlike appearance. While the other Hashiras were ruminating over the situation of Tanjiro and his demon sister, Nezuko, Muichiro was preoccupied with the sky and a bird. He seems to have his head in the clouds– apt for a mist Hashira.

He is also unlike all the Hashiras that have been focused on in the anime till now. His reserved and withdrawn demeanor is a stark contrast to Shinobu’s warmth, Renkogu’s brilliance, Tengen’s flamboyance, and Kanroji’s cheeriness. This detachment of his is further emphasised when he states that he doesn’t mind Nezuko’s existence because he will forget anyway. It also displays his self-centered and apathetic nature.

Yet, later Muichiro strikes Tanjiro with a stone for interrupting Master Ubuyashiki Kagaya. This action was quite a contrast to his usually indifferent self. It reveals his respect for the master. It also displays his unexpected awareness of his surroundings. His disregard for the situation is a deliberate choice, not a lack of observance.

It is revealed that Muichiro suffers from amnesia caused by his distressing past. Many of his personality traits line up with the symptoms of PTSD. It would explain his poor memory, difficulty concentrating, and hypervigilance. His detached nature, the tendency to self-isolate, and reckless behaviour can also be attributed to the disorder. Moreover, Muichiro is prone to angry outbursts and irritability which are common symptoms of PTSD.

All these qualities are further explored in the Swordsmith Village Arc. When Tanjiro encounters him, Muichiro is forcing a young swordsmith named Kotetsu to hand him the key to a training instrument. When Tanjiro attempts to stop him, we discover the strength of the Hashira. Despite his slight physique and young age, Muichiro is exceptionally strong and skilled.

It is later revealed that Muichiro is a child prodigy and a descendant of Yoriichi Tsukuguni. Yoriichi Tsukugumi was the most powerful demon slayer ever to exist and the creator of the first breathing style. Consequently, Muichiro became a Hashira after a mere two months of training. This feat has been accomplished by only one other demon slayer, Gyomei Himejima.

Muichiro coerces Kotetsu into handing the key to the training instrument because he feels entitled to it. He believes that as a Hashira, he is superior to swordsmiths and that his time is more valuable than theirs. He finds most people insignificant. Tanjro exclaims that he lacks sympathy and attempts to explain the value of others, specifically swordsmiths. Additionally, Tanjiro senses that Muichiro’s arrogance lacks malice. When Tanjiro states his beliefs about helping others, Muichiro visibly reacts to the words.

Tanjiro’s influence is evident in upcoming scenes from Muichiro’s perspective. When the village was attacked by demons, Muichiro acknowledged that he should prioritise rescuing more experienced and skillful swordmakers. Nevertheless, he stopped to save young Kotetsu and then Kanamori-san, another swordmaker.

This was followed by his battle with Upper Moon Demon 5, Gyokko. This fight is a pivotal moment for the character. It is a testament to Muichiro’s skills as a Hashira. It is an impressive display of his speed, reflexes, and strength. His endurance and stamina are challenged too, by the poisoned needles that strike him.

Furthermore, Muichiro’s battle with Gyokko is the trigger that cures his amnesia. It effectively unlocks the memories and the viewers are flooded with insight into his past. Muichiro was a compassionate and optimistic child. After being orphaned, Muichiro’s twin brother, Yuichiro, constantly berated him for his obliging nature. He verbally abused him. Yuichiro told his twin that his name was derived from the Japanese word meaning ‘useless’. He seems to regard his brother with contempt. But when the twins are attacked by a demon, Yuichiro jumped in front of Muichiro to protect him. Enraged, Muichiro slaughtered the demon but was unsuccessful in saving his twin’s life.

With his dying breaths, Yuichiro divulged that Muichiro’s name was derived from the Japanese word meaning ‘limitless’, and not ‘useless’. It signifies his unlimited potential. Additionally, one of the translations of the word ‘Tokito’ means ‘transparent’ or ‘permeable’. These words are accurate descriptions of his mist-breathing technique. The word ‘permeable’ can also be a reference to his listless existence– life merely passes through him.

When the Demon Slayer Corps found Muichiro, he was on the brink of death himself. When he woke up, he had no memories of his past. He joined the corps and did not even wait to recover before he started training. The trauma led to a drastic change in the character’s personality which now resembled his brother’s. Muichiro became insensitive and cynical

During his battle with Gyokko, another near-death experience unlocks Muichiro’s shrouded memories. The restored memories spur him on and he fights the demon with newfound vigour. A scarlet mark appears on each of his cheeks which resembles Tanjiro’s mark on his forehead.

Now, Muichiro’s true nature is revealed. It was as if the fog in his brain cleared. He was cool and collected during his verbal spar with Gyokko. Muichiro seems to be a personification of his mist-breathing technique.

His sarcasm and nonchalant taunts provoked the demon. In a brilliant display of skill–and sassiness– Muichiro successfully beheads Gyokko. He is the only character till now who single-handedly defeated an Upper Moon Demon.

Over the course of the anime, Muichiro transformed from an insensitive, unlikeable character to a complex and fascinating one. Arguably, one of the best elements of Demon Slayer is the character development and Muichiro is an incredible example of that.