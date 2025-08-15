Anupama Parameswaran's popular films on OTT that show her versatility across languages

Anupama Parameswaran tasted instant fame with her very first Malayalam movie Premam, paving her way into other south industries of Tamil and Telugu. Her Telugu outing has been especially successful, with the young Malayalam actress making a name for herself in the industry in a relatively short time. Let’s take a look at some of Anupama Parameswaran’s popular films that show her versatility across the three south languages of Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. All these films are available to stream on OTTplay Premium. Anupama Parameswaran in JSK, Karthikeya 2

Anupama Parameswaran’s south films on OTT

Actor Nivin Pauly stars in the lead role of George in this 2015 Malayalam film, which chronicled his romantic trysts in different stages of his life. Anupama played Mary, the pretty girl who is the cynosure of all eyes in her locality. George too is smitten by her, but is heartbroken when she tells him that she has another love interest who is also named George. ‘Aluva Puzha’ song featuring Anupama and Nivin is quite popular from the film. Actress Sai Pallavi also made her film debut with Premam, as the famous Malar Miss.

After being away for a while, Anupama returned to Malayalam cinema with this courtroom drama, playing the titular role. Janaki’s world comes crashing down when she is brutally assaulted. But the young woman is determined to fight her battle in court. Actor-politician Suresh Gopi plays the lead role in the movie as a lawyer. She was able convincingly portray the ordeal of an assault victim, caught in the legal battle.

Karthikeya 2

This 2024 Telugu film saw Anupama Parameswaran in the role of Mugdha, who joins Dr Karthikeya in his quest to locate an age-old bracelet. Nikhil Siddhartha plays the lead role in this film, which is helmed by filmmaker Chandoo Mondeti. The interesting premise and the impressive performances meant that Karthikeya 2 was commercially successful, much like its predecessor Karthikeya which released in 2014. Anupama also won appreciation for shouldering the film, which blends in mythological elements too.

Kodi

Anupama Parameswaran made her Tamil debut with this Dhanush-starrer. The Tamil star is seen as twins Kodi and Anbu, who have differing views on politics. Anupama plays Malathi, the love interest of Anbu. Actress Trisha Krishnan plays the other key role of Rudra, who is in a relationship with Kodi. The film was lauded for its engaging and well-written plot, while also packing in commercial elements

Anupama Parameswaran joins popular actors Keerthy Suresh and Ravi Mohan in this action-packed Tamil thriller, which revolves around Thilagan who has been granted parole to meet his ailing father. But a series of incidents puts him under police radar once again. Keerthy Suresh stars as cop Nandhini in the film, while Ravi appears as Thilagan with Anupama seen as Jennifer.