Athiya shares cryptic post following Sanjiv Goenka's public outburst on KL Rahul

While fans have criticised Sanjeev for the behaviour, KL Rahul's wife Athiya and her father, actor Suniel Shetty, remained silent on the matter, thus far.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Athiya’s cryptic message

On Monday, Athiya took to Instagram Stories to share a post that seemed to allude to the situation. Posting a serene image of the sun breaking through clouds, she captioned it with, "The calm after the storm”, perhaps hinting at a peaceful resolution amidst the turbulence. Now, fans are believing it to be Athiya's way of reacting to the incident.

Athiya Shetty's Insta story.

What happened

Last week, IPL fans were surprised to see Sanjeev seemingly yelling at Rahul, the captain of the team, following a bad defeat from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). It was their biggest setback of the 2024 IPL season.

The video showing the duo engrossed in an animated conversation went viral on social media in no time, with netizens assuming that the owner was scolding Rahul for the defeat. The users felt that the situation could have been dealt with more grace.

While Rahul is yet to comment on the incident, LSG's assistant coach Lance Klusener downplayed the rumours of rift between the two, asserting that there are no discussions about the change of captaincy. "No, certainly no discussions around that [captaincy change]," Klusener said on Monday at press conference, ahead of LSG's must-win game against Delhi Capitals. (Read: LSG coach Lance Klusener breaks silence on Sanjiv Goenka’s public outburst on KL Rahul: ‘That's how teams get better…’)

More about Athiya and KL Rahul

After dating for several years, Athiya got married to Rahul in 2023. The wedding took place at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala in presence of close family members and friends.

They shared the news with the world by posting pictures from the wedding with a caption, which read, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness”. Now, they keep sharing sweet messages and pictures with each other on their respective social media handles. (Read: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul not expecting their first baby: Source)