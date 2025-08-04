Before Salakaar, watch these binge-worthy Naveen Kasturia series on OTT

Naveen Kasturia is arguably a powerhouse in the Indian web series domain. Fans can next see the TVF Pitchers star in another spellbinding performance, as a spy in JioHotstar’s espionage thriller Salakaar. The story centres around a secret spy on a high-stakes journey to protect his nation's security. Whether he plays a civil servant or a writer, Naveen has had a charismatic journey over the years. His characters speak louder than words and all credit goes to his versatility. Ahead of Salakaar’s digital premiere on JioHotstar (accessible via OTTplay Premium) on August 8, here are some binge-worthy series of Naveen to revisit on OTT. Naveen Kasturia in Salakaar (L) and a still from TVF Pitchers

Naveen Kasturia’s must-watch series

TVF Pitchers (ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium)

Naveen found his breakthrough role with TVF Pitchers. Whether it is the solid narrative or the relatable characters, this web series garnered praise for several reasons. The story revolves around four friends who quit their jobs to follow their dreams of starting a business. Naveen plays an aspiring man who resigns his role as a manager to nurture his dreams as an entrepreneur. Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan are also seen leading the ensemble.

Mithya (ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium)

Naveen joins the cast of Mithya’s sequel titled Mithya: The Darker Chapter alongside Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani. The story revolves around revenge and betrayal. He plays a writer in the second season and adds depth with his underdog character. Set in Darjeeling, the series is packed with secrets and family dynamics to offer you an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Bose: Dead/Alive (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

This historical drama series features Rajkummar Rao in the eponymous role. Naveen Kasturia plays an important supporting role as politician Darbari Lal. Adapted from a book, this gripping miniseries traces the events of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s mysterious whereabouts after his plane crash. From conspiracy theories to political ambitions and corruption, the series has a mystery tone to keep you hooked.

Breathe: Into the Shadows (Prime Video)

Naveen joined the cast of this dark thriller in season 2 and became a highlight because of his enigmatic energy. He played an asylum's former patient named Victor. His complex character and intense performance make this one a must-watch. Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh play the lead in this gripping tale.