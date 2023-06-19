‘Being a Dad is the best thing in my life’: Tom Brady marks Father's Day with heartwarming photos

Retired NFL star Tom Brady celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, June 18. In a series of photos, the 45-year-old honoured his father, and also his own role as a dad. The carousel Tom shared includes photos of his father, Tom Brady Sr., and many other images of his three children –daughter Vivian, 10, and sons Benjamin, 13, and Jack, 15. Retired NFL star Tom Brady celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, June 18 (tombrady/Instagram)

“On this Father’s Day, all I can think of is how grateful I am to have been raised by the world’s best Dad, and to now have three beautiful angels of my own who I have the joy of watching grow up. Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny and Vivi means the world to me,” Tom captioned the photos.

“They have taught me how to be present (still working on this daily)and cherish every moment (mostly) that we have as a family, because that’s what matters most. Their love for others and constant selflessness makes me so proud to be their dad, and I know those traits come directly from everyone who is part of their life. Thank you Dad, for being you, and thank you to my three amazing kids, for giving me the pleasure of being your Dad,” he added.

The former quarterback spoke up about his parenting priorities on an episode of his Sirius XM show ‘Let's Go!’ recently. Tom revealed that he is “really confused” on "taking care of my family and certainly my children" after he and Gisele Bündchen finalised their divorce last year.

"We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Tom stated. "I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well."

Tom said he wishes to encourage his children’s passions, and admitted that he did not imagine his son Jack, the oldest of his children, would ever be interested in football. "I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop," Tom said.

