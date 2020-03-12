Bengali actor Santu Mukherjee dies at 69

entertainment

Famous Bengali actor Santu Mukherjee died at his south Kolkata residence on Wednesday. He was 69. He is survived by a daughter, popular actor Swastika Mukherjee.

Mukherjee was suffering from multiple ailments. He was admitted in hospital till recently, members of the family told the media.

Mukherjee, who dropped out of college to pursue his dream of being an actor, started his career in 1975 with director Tapan Sinha’s ‘Raja.’ Thereafter he acted in more than 100 Bengali movies. He also acted on the stage and the small screen. Mukherjee was also known for his singing talent.

Mukherjee acted in prominent movies such as Kalbela, Harmonium and Sansar Simante.

His wife Gopa Mukherjee died in 2017.

“We acted together in so many movies. I can feel a void. Santu’s contribution will always be remembered,” said Dadasaheb Phakle awardee and veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee.