Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 1: Exact release time and where to watch

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 is set to air today, July 8. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the anime to resume and today is their day! The first part of Bleach TYBW was released in Fall 2022. The season ended with Ishida Uryu joining the Quincy. Fans are hoping to learn about the reason for his betrayal in the upcoming season.

The highly anticipated second part of the Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War arc releases today, July 8!(TITE KUBO / SHUEISHA)

In the first part, Yhwach, the Father of the Quincy, returned from his long slumber. He immediately unleashed his Sternritter and launched an assault on the Soul Society to steal the Shinigami’s Bankai. During this attack, Yhwach encountered Ichigo. He hinted at Inchigo’s true heritage and left him questioning his own identity.

Date Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 1 Exact Release Times JST PT CT ET CET IST Release Times 11:00 pm 7:30 am 9:30 am 10:30 am 4:30 pm 9:00 pm

Bleach: TYBW Part 2 Episode 1 Streaming Guide

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 Episode 1 will first premiere on Japanese TV networks such as TV TOKYO, TV Shizuoka, Hiroshima TV, and others.

For fans in the US, the anime will be available for streaming exclusively on Hulu Alongside, it will also be simulcast in select countries in and outside the US on Disney+.

In South and Southeast Asia, Bleach TYBW Part 2 will be available for streaming on the Ani-One Asia Ultra membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, similar to the first part.

Additionally, in countries including India, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore, the audience can enjoy the anime on Netflix as it is added to their library.

Bleach: TYBW Part 2 Episode 1 Preview

The second cour of Bleach: TYBW has been titled ‘Separation’ and is set to bring back the iconic character of Ichigo. His reappearance promises to add new dimensions to the narrative and introduce thrilling developments. In this exhilarating continuation, fans can expect intense battles, emotional confrontations, and further exploration of the intricate world of Bleach.

The premiere episode will likely focus on Ishida Uryu, who betrayed Ichigo and his friends to join Yhwach and Quincy. The audience is hoping to learn more about his motive behind this traitorous decision. Fans expect an explanation of his goals and what he aims to achieve by aligning himself with the Sternritter.

Based on the trailer and previews, Yhwach will introduce Ishida Uryu to his Sternritter as his successor to the throne of the Wandenreich Empire. However, not all of the Sternritter may be pleased with this decision. Many are wary due to their unfamiliarity with Uryu and his qualifications for the position. That said, Sternritter Quilge Opie did know of Ishida Uryu in the first part so some may accept his worthiness as Yhwach’s chosen successor.

