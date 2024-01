"In my PJ with my man..." Kareena shares New Year after party look, leaves fans in splits with her caption

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to win hearts not only through her performances but with quirky captions, and, her latest New Year post is proof of this. HT Image

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Kareena shared a picture of herself and Saif Ali Khan from "best night ever".

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Her post left netizens in splits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1kNAY2IrKe/

The image captured Kareena wearing a colourful PJ set and flaunting her shades while Saif was all decked up in a white-suited look.

The couple sat together as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, she added a quirky caption, which read, "In my PJ with my man in a Dj. As cheesy as it sounds it was the best night ever ...2024Spread joy and peace...Happy new year lovely people..."

Kareena's caption left her fans in splits and they flooded the comment section.

Saif's sister Saba Pataudi dropped her heart emojis.

One of the users wrote, " Beautiful Couple."

Another user commented, "Happy New Year, Favssss."

"Happy new year lovelies bebo you rocks," another comment read.

Before heading towards celebrating the last day of the year, Kareena didn't miss the chance to capture the family moments.

Kareena treated fans with a glimpse of their New Year's Eve.

The first picture captured the selfie queen Kareena wearing a colourful velvet sharara suit.

She opted for a dewy makeup look. What caught our attention was a red rose in her hair, which she tied in a bun style.

She clicked a mirror selfie with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan as he got dressed up for the night in a white three-piece suit.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Are you ready? We are."

In the next picture, their kids- Taimur and Jeh joined them and posed in their style.

Kareena captioned the post, " "Framed. 31-12-2023."

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to their son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. (ANI)