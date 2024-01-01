Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan dress up to welcome new year in Switzerland; Jeh and Taimur join for family pic

Kareena Kapoor and her family are in Switzerland for their annual New Year holiday. Hours after welcoming 2024, she dropped glimpses from their hotel room as she, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jehangir dressed up to celebrate the occasion. Kareena dropped mirror selfies as she turned photographer for them. Also read: Kareena Kapoor chills with Natasha Poonawalla in Switzerland Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir from New Year's eve.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif ready for 2024

For the special night, Kareena slipped into an ethnic ensemble. Saif looked dapper in a white tuxedo. In the first photo, Kareena captured a candid photo of Saif as he was fixing his bowtie in front of a mirror. The post read, “Are you ready? We are.”

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh in Switzerland.

The Pataudi family pic

This was followed by a full-family photo where only Saif and Kareena were seen posing. While their elder son Taimur Ali Khan seemed busy styling his hair, the little one Jeh looked confused. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote in the caption, “Framed 31-12-2023,” with heart emojis.

Kareena has visited Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with Saif almost every year since they tied the knot in 2012. Before heading to Switzerland, she and her family spent some time in London around the Christmas week. About two weeks ago, they were seen arriving at Mumbai airport for their holiday.

Kareena in Switzerland

On Thursday, Kareena shared a photo with Natasha Poonawalla from the Swiss Alps. While Kareena was seen in a white winter jacket and black pants, Natasha wore a beige woollen co-ord set with boots as they posed in the snow. “This is how we keep warm in the snow”, she wrote in the caption.

Besides this, Kareena has been sharing many more photos from her trip. She had posted a photo from her hotel room's balcony to treat fans to a glimpse of the view. It read. “Chasing the light…4 days to 2024.” She had also added another photo from a scenic location, and wrote, “Find your light.”

New year, new work

In 2024, Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She also has The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She is also a part of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff.

